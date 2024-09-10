Owens & Minor Announces New Partnership with Google Cloud

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owens & Minor, Inc. today announced a new partnership with Google Cloud that combines Owens & Minor’s deep expertise in optimizing the healthcare supply chain with Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform to help drive meaningful enhancements for QSight®, an industry-leading cloud-based clinical inventory management system from Owens & Minor. By partnering with Google Cloud, Owens & Minor will strengthen QSight’s existing inventory management capabilities while laying the foundation for future platform and service innovations with the potential to dramatically improve the QSight customer experience.

The partnership between Owens & Minor and Google Cloud will focus on enhancing QSight’s ability to help hospitals and health systems optimize how they manage the thousands of medical-grade supplies, high-value surgical implants and human tissue products required for patient care. For providers, the implications of inefficient inventory management can reach beyond the stockroom and into the operating room, including a risk that expired products are used in patient care and inventory loss if products expire before they can be used. Enterprise healthcare providers also face increasing pressure to deliver high-quality care while managing costs and optimizing efficiency — with less support from clinical staff. However, traditional clinical inventory management systems may lack the real-time visibility and predictive capabilities needed to effectively oversee complex healthcare supply chains, which can increase costs and lead to higher workloads for clinical staff.

“ We provide ongoing value to our customers and help drive clinician efficiency in part by staying at the forefront of technology, including via smart investments with one of the most renowned innovators in the marketplace,” said Andy Long, EVP and CEO, Products & Healthcare Services, Owens & Minor. “ Our partnership with Google Cloud to enhance QSight is just one example of how Owens & Minor is making concrete progress towards the strategic goals we’ve established for the Products & Healthcare Services segment.”

“ Owens & Minor is playing an important role in the transformation of healthcare,” said Michael Clark, President, North America, Google Cloud. “ Many healthcare systems have not kept pace with technological advancements, missing opportunities for improved efficiencies and better patient care. This partnership will advance Owens & Minor industry leading solutions a step further to help its customers make more informed decisions and better navigate the complexities of modern supply chain management, ultimately better supporting the important end user — patients.”

To learn more about QSight, visit owens-minor.com/services/qsight/. To learn more about Owens & Minor’s vital role in healthcare, visit www.owens-minor.com/about.

