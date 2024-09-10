Hippocratic AI and Adtalem Forms Innovative Partnership to Advance Healthcare Education

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hippocratic AI, the company building the first safety-focused Large Language Model (LLM) for healthcare, today announced that it partnered with Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), the number one provider of healthcare education in the U.S., to develop a comprehensive suite of educational materials to train clinicians on the use of AI in healthcare.

This collaboration uniquely integrates nurses’ practical experience with the advanced capabilities of artificial intelligence. Doing so equips healthcare professionals with the essential skills to effectively evaluate, navigate, and ethically utilize AI tools in patient care, bridging the gap between technology and clinical practice.

“ This partnership is critical in advancing the use of leading technology as it helps to enhance outcomes both academically and in patient care,” said Karen Cox, PhD, RN, FACHE, FAAN, President, Chamberlain University. “ Partnering with Hippocratic to design and develop this cutting-edge curriculum reinforces Adtalem’s access mission as it arms students with the education and technological skills needed to ensure they graduate as practice-ready clinicians.”

This collaboration underscores the importance of combining clinical knowledge with technological innovation, ensuring that the courses and jointly developed certification are robust in their technical aspects and highly relevant to the needs of today’s healthcare environment. As AI continues to play an increasingly critical role in healthcare, this certification will serve as a powerful credential, enabling professionals to stay at the forefront of the industry through the effective use and supervision of AI systems in healthcare environments.

" We are proud to partner with leading institutions, Adtalem’s Chamberlain University and Walden University, to create the first AI certification that is focused on the role of nurses in understanding, integrating, and supervising AI," said Amy McCarthy, DNP, RNC-MNN, NE-BC, CENP, Chief Nursing Officer of Hippocratic AI. " This program will empower the next generation of healthcare professionals to harness AI's potential, ultimately improving patient outcomes and advancing the field of healthcare."

Topics planned to be covered in the training program include, but are not limited to, an introduction to AI and generative AI, AI tools and technologies, applications in nursing, integration of AI into clinical workflows, ethical considerations, and regulatory considerations, among others. The curriculum will be designed with foundational modules that will evolve and uplevel the content over time to address the new developments and emerging needs of AI technology. The material created will be seamlessly integrated into the existing curriculum at Chamberlain University and Walden University, expected in Spring 2025, and eligible students will earn a certification upon completion.

“ Hippocratic AI, with its namesake pledge of doing no harm, believes nurses have an important role to play in helping to ensure that AI is safe and effective enough for patient engagement across a wide range of clinical use cases,” said Meenesh Bhimani, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Hippocratic AI. “ Nurses with AI training will be better able to train, use, and evaluate future AI products from us and other companies.”

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) is the leading provider of healthcare education in the U.S.1, shaping the future of healthcare by preparing a diverse workforce with high-quality academic programs. We innovate education pathways, align with industry needs and empower individuals to reach their full potential. Our commitment to excellence and inclusivity is reflected in our expansive network of institutions, serving over 80,000 students and supported by a strong community of over 300,000 alumni and nearly 10,000 dedicated employees. Discover more at Adtalem.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Hippocratic AI’s mission is to develop the first safety-focused Large Language Model (LLM) for healthcare. The company believes that a safe LLM can dramatically improve healthcare accessibility and health outcomes in the world by bringing deep healthcare expertise to every human. No other technology has the potential to have this level of global impact on health. The company was co-founded by CEO Munjal Shah, alongside a group of physicians, hospital administrators, healthcare professionals, and artificial intelligence researchers from El Camino Health, Johns Hopkins, Washington University in St. Louis, Stanford, Google, and NVIDIA. Hippocratic AI has received a total of $120M in funding and is backed by leading investors, including General Catalyst, Andreessen Horowitz, Premji Invest, and SV Angel. For more information on Hippocratic AI: www.HippocraticAI.com.

1 Based on most recent reported year, 2022, according to U.S. government IPEDS database.