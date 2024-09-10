Anaergia Awarded Contracts to Upgrade One of North America’s Largest On-Campus Anaerobic Digester Facilities at Michigan State University

BURLINGTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anaergia Inc. (“Anaergia”, the “Company”, “us”, or “our”) (TSX: ANRG), through its subsidiary, Anaergia Technologies, LLC, has entered into agreements to upgrade the South Campus Anaerobic Digester (“SCAD”) located at the South Campus Anaerobic Digester and Compost Facility at Michigan State University (“MSU”).

The SCAD project at MSU, located in East Lansing, Michigan, is one of the largest operating anaerobic digesters (“AD”) on a university campus in the United States. On April 12, 2024, MSU began construction of the new MSU Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Center. Construction is to be completed by 2026. The new facility will host 680 dairy cows. Correspondingly, the MSU SCAD needs upgrading to handle the increased amount of animal waste from the new facility. Anaergia recently completed Phase 1 of the SCAD upgrade project which involved replacing components on their plug flow digester. Anaergia is now engaged as a technology supplier in Phase 2 of the upgrade for the complete-mix digester tank.

The SCAD project at MSU plays a critical role in effective manure management and eliminates the need for open-air storage of manure, significantly reducing the odors and methane emissions associated with land-applied liquid manure, while also enhancing the value derived from both manure and food waste. It recoups value from the waste streams by utilizing a series of technologically advanced solutions. These include Anaergia’s high throughput Omnivore™ AD system that Anaergia delivered under a design-build contract completed in 2014.

This facility converts food waste from campus dining halls, manure from MSU’s dairy farm and food processing waste from the local community into 380 kW of electricity which is used to power a number of the buildings on MSU’s campus. In recognition of this facility, MSU received the Institutional Biogas Project of the Year Award from the American Biogas Council for excelling in innovation, technology, collaboration and managing complex systems.

"MSU’s anaerobic digestion facility reflects the University’s dedication to developing programs and projects to research the use of organic residues and wastewater and create win-win-win solutions for rural communities, renewable energy production, and the environment,” said Dr. Wei Liao, Professor and Director Anaerobic Digestion Research and Education Center, at MSU. “We are pleased to continue utilizing the advanced solutions provided by Anaergia to meet these objectives,” added Dr. Liao.

“This follow-up project at MSU highlights how Anaergia's industry-leading technologies are being used by those who are dedicated to finding better solutions to environmental challenges,” said Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia. “We are very pleased to be helping MSU continue to advance its research activities in the dairy farming sector as we pursue our mission to accelerate the world’s clean energy transition by transforming a wide range of organic waste streams into valued resources,” added Mr. Onn.

About Michigan State University

Michigan State University, based in East Lansing Michigan, is one of the 10 largest universities in the United States with over 51,000 students and more than 12,000 faculty and academic and support staff. Since its founding in 1855, MSU has developed a reputation as one of the leading research universities in the world.

About Anaergia

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases (“GHGs”) by cost effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas (“RNG”), fertilizer and water through the use of proprietary technologies. With a track record of delivering innovative projects, Anaergia is uniquely positioned to provide solutions to today’s most pressing resource recovery challenges using a broad portfolio of proven technologies and multiple project delivery methods. Anaergia is one of the world’s only companies with a proprietary portfolio of end-to-end solutions that integrate solid waste processing as well as wastewater treatment with organics recovery, high efficiency anaerobic digestion, RNG production and recovery of fertilizer and water from organic residuals. The combination of these technologies enhances carbon-negative biogas, clean water and natural fertilizer production, utilizes a minimized footprint and lowers waste and wastewater treatment costs and GHG emissions.

For further information please see: www.anaergia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to counterparty contractual performance, the capability of the Company’s technology and performance with respect to the project objectives, and the sufficient sourcing of food waste and power generation. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia’s operations or financial results are included in Anaergia’s reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.