Nourish Expands Food as Medicine Program through Strategic Partnership with ModifyHealth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nourish, the leading food as medicine platform, today announced a strategic partnership with ModifyHealth to expand its food as medicine program. Through this collaboration, individuals across the country can now order medically tailored meals prescribed by registered dietitians (RDs) directly through the Nourish platform, helping to overcome both geographical and financial barriers to food security.

1 in 8 Americans face food insecurity, and the problem is even more pronounced among those with chronic illnesses. Individuals struggling with food insecurity are more likely to experience poor health outcomes and higher healthcare costs. Medically tailored meals have been shown to improve health outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower overall healthcare costs by ensuring patients receive the nutrition they need to manage their conditions effectively.

Nourish’s new partnership with ModifyHealth will make high-quality nourishment a reality for more people, especially those facing barriers to access nutritious food. ModifyHealth will deliver medically tailored meals prescribed by Nourish’s registered dietitians directly to patients’ doors. These meals are expertly designed to meet specific dietary needs, helping people manage chronic conditions and improve overall health.

“Food as medicine programs have been shown to significantly improve health outcomes, yet many Americans face barriers accessing nutritious food,” said Aidan Dewar, Co-Founder and CEO of Nourish. “With our new partnership with ModifyHealth, we’re tackling food insecurity—both geographical and financial—by providing medically tailored meals that are covered by health plans so that more people can experience the health benefits of proper nutrition.”

"We're excited to partner with Nourish to provide ModifyHealth’s industry-leading medically tailored meals prescribed by Nourish’s dietitian team," said Hagan Jordan, Chief Commercial Officer at ModifyHealth. "Medically tailored meals play a critical role in addressing food insecurity and managing chronic disease, and this partnership makes lifestyle changes even easier and more effective for dietitians to prescribe and their patients to implement.”

Nourish is committed to making these meals accessible to as many people as possible. The company will soon accept SNAP and WIC benefits for these medically tailored meals, targeting both geographical and financial barriers to access. Additionally, Nourish is working with health plans — including Medicaid plans — to subsidize the cost of these meals and ensure that patients can receive the nutritious meals they need without financial strain.

Nourish’s Food as Medicine program offers:

Delivered directly to patients, these meals are prescribed by Nourish’s RDs to meet specific health needs. Nourish will accept SNAP / WIC, help patients enroll in SNAP / WIC, and work with health plans (including Medicaid plans) to subsidize costs to address food insecurity. Medical Nutrition Therapy: Patients regularly meet with an RD for interventions that help change eating behaviors and improve their relationship with food. These sessions are fully covered by health insurance.

Patients regularly meet with an RD for interventions that help change eating behaviors and improve their relationship with food. These sessions are fully covered by health insurance. Innovative App: Nourish provides educational content and support from registered dietitians (RDs) through its mobile app, helping patients understand and meet their dietary needs. The Nourish app also allows patients to track meals and log their progress, helping them build and maintain healthy habits.

Nourish RDs provide personalized nutrition support across all life stages and over 50 critical health conditions. Nourish’s treatment across diabetes, heart health, gut health, autoimmune diseases, cancer, and weight loss has led to impactful, sustained outcomes. These positive health outcomes data include a 25% decrease in eating disorder symptoms within the first 30 days, a 23% reduction in LDL cholesterol in at-risk patients, an average weight loss of 5% for patients with >30 BMI, and a 1 percentage point reduction in hemoglobin A1c. The impact goes beyond just labs and tests — Nourish patients are making profound lifestyle changes, such as tripling their daily intake of fruits and vegetables and boosting their weekly physical activity by 2.5 times. All this improvement stems from a massive increase in understanding of food and nutrition, with nearly all Nourish patients reporting this knowledge growth, equipping them to sustain these life-changing benefits for the long term.

By addressing food insecurity and increasing access to medically tailored meals, Nourish is leading the Food as Medicine movement, making it easier and more affordable for people to achieve their health goals through proper nutrition.

About Nourish:

Nourish is the leading food as medicine platform with a mission to improve people’s health by making it easy to eat well. Nourish makes high-quality nutrition care accessible to all Americans. The company provides a comprehensive approach to wellness through personalized visits with registered dietitians, medically-tailored meal delivery, and an innovative mobile app. With thousands of dietitians in its network, Nourish enables patients to track their health progress, communicate with their RD, and receive meals designed for their specific dietary needs delivered to their doorstep. Through partnerships with major insurers including Aetna, Cigna, United, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicare, Medicaid, and more, 94% of Nourish patients are able to access care for $0 out-of-pocket. Nourish serves hundreds of thousands of patients across all 50 states and has also formed referral partnerships with physicians in large healthcare companies such as One Medical, Texas Oncology, and Dell Medical Center. Start your journey to better health at usenourish.com.

About ModifyHealth:

ModifyHealth changes lives by making food as medicine simple, effective, and enjoyable for providers and patients. Along with home-delivered, medically tailored meals, ModifyHealth provides dietitian support, remote patient monitoring, and education to ensure sustained benefits. ModifyHealth’s turnkey programs improve outcomes and cost for chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and related issues where dietary management is a recommended treatment. ModifyHealth partners with providers, payors, employers, and patients to make adopting healthier diets and lifestyles a reality. For more information, please visit modifyhealth.com.