Champion Homes and Quartz Properties Boosts Asheville Housing Availability with New Community

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Champion Homes and Quartz Properties are proud to announce the grand opening of Belle Meadow, a new 90-unit build-to-rent community in Asheville, NC. This development showcases the latest advancements in offsite and modular construction, offering a fresh solution to the region’s housing availability needs.

Nestled in the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains, Belle Meadow consists of 30 single-family homes and 30 duplexes (or 60 homes) across nearly 10 acres.

“The Blue Ridge Mountains provide an inspiring backdrop for the innovative modular homes we’re bringing to Asheville,” said Mark Yost, President and CEO, Champion Homes. “We’re thrilled to introduce Belle Meadow to this vibrant area.”

Each home at Belle Meadow utilizes state-of-the-art offsite and modular construction techniques, featuring four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an average size of approximately 1,600 sq. ft. These homes are built off-site, then set and finished on location, demonstrating the efficiency and quality of modular methods of construction.

“Belle Meadow is one of the first build-to-rent projects in this area and is designed to meet the growing housing needs in the region” said Joanna Schwartz, CEO and Founding Partner of Quartz Properties. “By utilizing Champion’s modular home solutions, we are opening for tenants just 6 months after the first home was set, and we are on track to complete all 90 homes within one-year of starting vertical construction.”

Build-to-rent projects like Belle Meadow rely on modular construction to deliver turnkey housing solutions that balance cost, quality, and speed, meeting the demands of today’s market.

“Our engineers and builder partners excel at developing attractive homes at price points unmatched by traditional construction methods,” Yost said. “This approach is central to both the build-to-rent model and our commitment to increasing housing availability.”

The need to address housing availability cannot be overstated. A surge in homebuying during the COVID era, fueled by historically low interest rates and a slowdown in new home construction, has created a nationwide strain on availability for both buyers and renters.

Belle Meadow continues the successful partnership between Champion Homes and Quartz Properties, highlighting the potential of modular construction in various communities. Other notable developments include:

Featuring 42 stunning Craftsman-style homes, Padgett Place is located just one mile from downtown Black Mountain, North Carolina. The community’s homes are custom crafted to meet the needs of modern, eco-conscious homebuyers.

Cascade Ridge

Featuring 32 modern, charming farmhouse-inspired homes displaying high-end finishes, Cascade Ridge is nestled in a tranquil enclave in Fairview, North Carolina, near outstanding schools and numerous amenities and attractions.

Learn more about Belle Meadow, Quartz Properties or visit ChampionHomes.com for more about today’s leading manufactured and modular home builder.

About Champion Homes, Inc.

Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE: SKY) is a leading producer of factory-built housing in North America and employs approximately 8,800 people. With more than 70 years of homebuilding experience and 48 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Champion Homes is well positioned with an innovative portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, and hospitality sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Champion Homes provides construction services to install and set-up factory-built homes, operates a factory-direct retail business with 72 retail locations across the United States, and operates Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Champion Homes builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Homes, Genesis Homes, Regional Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

About Quartz Properties Management (Quartz)

Launched in 2018, Quartz Properties Management (Quartz) is a modular-centric residential development platform that optimizes the cost, efficiency, and environmental benefits of off-site construction to build value-driven, attainably priced homes that are both for sale and for rent. Their innovative development platform is comprised of the parent entity, Quartz Properties Management (Quartz), which oversees land acquisition, development, investment, and project management activities; Quartz Modular, Quartz’ wholly-owned home builder and General Contractor; and Quartz Transport, which offers turn-key manufactured and modular home transport, installation, and set services to both Quartz Modular and third-party customers. Quartz is expanding quickly and currently has several Build-For-Sale and Build-For-Rent projects under development.