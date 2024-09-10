Q2 Enables First National Bank of Omaha to Drive Stronger Team Collaboration and Client Engagement

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, today announced that its partnership with First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) has enhanced FNBO’s client relationships, internal collaboration and overall deal effectiveness. FNBO credits Q2's Premium Treasury Pricing solution, which has helped the bank grow deposits, create time-saving efficiencies and strengthen client relationships.

Founded in 1857, FNBO is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and has $31 billion in assets. The bank provides community banking, agribusiness, commercial real estate, corporate, consumer and specialty banking services to customers across eight states. Since implementing Q2 Premium Treasury Pricing, FNBO has increased its primary banking relationships, enhanced collaboration across internal departments and driven sustainable growth despite volatile market conditions.

“Q2 Premium Treasury Pricing has helped elevate the way FNBO thinks. It broadens our relationships across all aspects of the bank, and our clients appreciate we’re valuing all of their business in one place,” said FNBO’s Senior Director of Data Enablement Andy Max. “It has helped us save time, foster stronger collaboration across teams and enables us to put our customers at the center of our experience.”

Q2 Premium Treasury Pricing is part of the Q2 PrecisionLender solution, which helps banks build more profitable commercial relationships. By empowering more employees across the financial institution, including bankers, relationship managers and treasury officers, to have a holistic view of the client relationship and timely insights and coaching, they can price and structure optimal deals that meet customer needs and portfolio goals.

“Commercial relationships are incredibly valuable to financial institutions,” said Q2 Chief Product Officer Katharine Briggs. “Q2 PrecisionLender has been the preeminent loan pricing solution in the market, and now with Q2 Premium Treasury Pricing, we are unifying all aspects of the commercial relationship – from loans to deposits to treasury services - into one comprehensive view. With the addition of Q2 Premium Treasury Pricing, we are excited to enable FNBO to improve their visibility, coordination, and outcomes for the bank and their account holders.”

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institution and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for customers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

About FNBO

FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha), a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), is one of the largest privately held banks in the US and has been in business for more than 165 years. FNNI and its affiliates have over $30 billion in assets and 5,000 employees. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming, providing personal and business banking, mortgage, payment solutions, wealth management and more. As the great big, small bank founded in 1857, FNBO has maintained its commitment to customers and helping build strong communities. Learn more at FNBO.com and connect on Facebook, X and Instagram. Member FDIC.