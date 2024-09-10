Polaris Dawn Astronauts to Train with Level Ex Video Game on Upcoming Mission

Level Ex has partnered with the Polaris Program, SpaceX, The Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH), and KBR to deploy a just-in-time (JIT) ultrasound training tool for medical imaging on the Polaris Dawn mission. (Photo: Business Wire)

Level Ex has partnered with the Polaris Program, SpaceX, The Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH), and KBR to deploy a just-in-time (JIT) ultrasound training tool for medical imaging on the Polaris Dawn mission. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Level Ex, a Brainlab Company, the world’s leading medical video game studio, has partnered with the Polaris Program, SpaceX, The Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH), and KBR to deploy a just-in-time (JIT) ultrasound training tool for medical imaging on the upcoming Polaris Dawn mission. This mission, the first of three aiming to advance human exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond, will test new technologies and conduct scientific research to improve space travel and expand knowledge of human adaptation in space.

As humans prepare for future deep-space missions to Mars and beyond, they will face extreme challenges such as resource-constrained environments and the physiological adaptations caused by microgravity. One of the significant challenges is the communication delays that can range from four to 40 minutes depending on the distance from Earth. These delays make it difficult to rely on real-time guidance from Earth during critical situations. The Polaris Dawn mission will gather data that helps address these challenges, providing insights for future spaceflights. Level Ex's just-in-time training games empower astronauts to perform critical medical procedures independently, ensuring precision and confidence even in the most extreme environments where immediate communication with Earth is not possible.

“ Space health presents unique and formidable challenges that demand groundbreaking and reliable solutions,” said Sam Glassenberg, CEO of Level Ex. “ By harnessing the power of advanced video game technology, we’re not only ensuring the success of deep space missions but also pioneering a new standard of medical training that has far-reaching benefits for healthcare on Earth. Our work with the Polaris Dawn crew and SpaceX exemplifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, both in space and Earth medicine.”

The Polaris Dawn mission will serve as a testbed for Level Ex’s JIT ultrasound training tool, developed using advanced video game technology. The tool is designed to guide astronauts through the process of capturing accurate ultrasound images in the challenging environment of space. In an experiment that underscores the innovation behind this tool, half of the Polaris Dawn crew will use the JIT training tool in space without prior exposure, while the other half received training on the ground before the mission. The comparison of scan quality between the two groups will help validate the effectiveness of the JIT training tool in a real-time, just-in-time scenario.

This mission not only pushes the boundaries of space medicine but also offers insights that could revolutionize medical training on Earth. The Polaris Dawn crew will conduct ultrasound-based experiments to monitor critical physiological changes in microgravity. These experiments will measure changes to the eye’s structure, track organ blood flow patterns, and test the JIT training modules' effectiveness, ensuring the successful use of ultrasound technology in space without extensive training.

While the data collected during Polaris Dawn will enhance our understanding of human physiology in space, the implications extend far beyond space exploration. The insights gained have the potential to advance medical science and healthcare on Earth, particularly in remote or resource-constrained environments where access to medical experts and advanced imaging technology is limited.

Beyond its contributions to space medicine, Level Ex is dedicated to advancing medical training on Earth through its cutting-edge ultrasound simulation technology. Already utilized by leading medical device companies, our just-in-time training tools are designed to empower healthcare professionals in diverse environments, ensuring they can perform critical procedures with confidence and precision.

About Level Ex

Level Ex, a Brainlab Company, is the world’s leading medical video game studio. We bring together the best minds across healthcare and interactive entertainment to accelerate the adoption of new skills and treatments in medicine. To learn more, visit our website at www.levelex.com.