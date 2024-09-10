U.S. Army Selects QuSecure Solution for Upcoming “Enhanced Post-Quantum Cryptography Suite for Tactical Networks” Research Project

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QuSecure™, Inc., a leader in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), today announced it has been selected for the United States Army Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) project titled “Enhanced Post-Quantum Cryptography Suite for Tactical Networks.”

This SBIR Phase II award further establishes QuSecure as a leading provider of Federal PQC solutions. The contract scope of work is organized to further enhance QuProtect™, the industry’s first end-to-end PQC software-based solution that enables organizations to springboard from cryptographic discovery and non-compliant algorithm detection straight to full quantum-resilience with live encryption management, continuous monitoring, vulnerability and alerting capabilities – all which can be achieved without the need to rip-and-replace current infrastructure.

“This project, in addition to all of our work and traction across all U.S. military branches, further validates that QuSecure is setting the standard for Federal PQC requirements,” said Pete Ford, Head of Federal Operations at QuSecure. “Serving the Government with this important U.S. Army project will provide Crypto Agility, Continuous Cryptographic Inventory (CCI) and Cryptography Orchestration (CO), so the U.S. Government can better protect and manage against classical, AI, and quantum computing threats to cryptography, bringing true resilience to the nation’s most secure encrypted communications for decades to come.”

This award is one of several that QuSecure has won in the past two years to address the most pressing PQC challenges being faced by the U.S. Government.

The recent landmark NIST PQC standards announcement was preceded by extensive government action over the past three years, with the aim of establishing U.S. leadership in protecting the nation’s digital assets form ongoing Harvest Now Decrypt Later (HNDL) attacks. The U.S. Government’s urgency to move toward a quantum safe future has been established with the recent actions taken by Congress and the White House. The Endless Frontiers Act set up a Technology and Innovation Directorate at the National Science Foundation, along with a $100 billion budget to research emerging technologies over five years, including quantum computing and post-quantum cryptography. Additionally, in December 2022 President Biden signed the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act, a law that requires the Office of Management and Budget to prioritize federal agencies’ adoption of crypto-agile PQC as part of a greater migration effort to Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).

QuSecure’s QuProtect software is available now for testing and deployment. This suite offers a comprehensive, end-to-end quantum-security-as-a-service architecture that combines Crypto Agility, Continuous Cryptographic Inventory (CCI) and Cryptography Orchestration (CO) with zero-trust, next-generation quantum-resilient technology, cloud systems, edge devices, and satellite communications to protect networks against today’s cyberattacks and future quantum threats, all with minimal disruption to existing systems.

QuSecure is a leader in quantum-safe cybersecurity with a mission to use the advent of quantum computing to act as a catalyst to fix the foundation of data security infrastructure. The QuProtect platform requires no quantum technologies to defend against quantum, AI, and classical threats to encryption, and can be purchased through the AWS marketplace or through direct outreach to QuSecure, Accenture, Dell, Cisco, or Carahsoft. QuSecure is proud to have more successful post-quantum cryptography deployments than any other organization in the world, and the technology is currently deployed with government, banking, telecommunications, and infrastructure customers across the globe. QuSecure’s quantum-resilient and crypto-agile solutions provide an easy transition path to quantum resiliency anytime, anywhere, on any device, and across any organization.

The company's QuProtect solution is the industry's first cryptographic-agility platform that facilitates the upgrade to PQC and beyond.