CIBC Innovation Banking Serves as Lead Arranger of a Syndicated Debt Facility for 360insights

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIBC Innovation Banking announced today that it recently acted as the lead arranger and administrative agent on a credit facility for 360insights, a partner engagement and business optimization company based in Whitby, ON.

360insights enables brands to influence, manage and engage with their complex channel ecosystems. Combining incentive management and ecosystem orchestration with a powerful data analytics engine, 360insights serves more than 300 of the most recognizable brands around the world, across multiple industries, helping them grow their indirect business.

“We are thrilled to work with the 360insights team as they continue their leadership and growth in the channel incentive space,” said Adam Weiers, Executive Director, CIBC Innovation Banking. “The company and its platform are well positioned to continue to tackle complex B2B and channel marketing challenges, and deliver value to their clients globally.”

"The collaboration with CIBC Innovation Banking is an exciting development for 360insights, as it allows us to further invest in our innovative platform and expand our capabilities. This funding is crucial in helping us support our global clients more effectively and drive success in the channel incentive industry," said Vanessa Sharma, VP, Finance, 360insights.

Existing investors include Sageview Capital.

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to innovation companies across North America, the UK, and select European countries at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Durham, London, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Seattle, San Francisco, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking, private banking, wealth management and capital markets businesses.

About 360insights

360insights is a partner engagement and business optimization company, enabling brands to better influence, manage, and engage with their complex channel ecosystems. The company offers a suite of channel solutions including a SaaS-based platform that empowers brands to fully orchestrate their complex partner networks and optimize their promotional spend on MDF/Co-op, rebates, promotional allowances, SPIFFs, and rewards. Combining incentive management and ecosystem orchestration with a powerful data analytics engine, 360insights serves more than 300 of the most recognizable brands around the world, across multiple industries, helping them grow their indirect business. Learn more at 360insights.com