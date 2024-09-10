intoPIX and BCnexxt Join Forces to Revolutionize Live Playout with JPEG XS Technology

MONT-SAINT-GUILBERT, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--intoPIX, the leading expert in innovative video compression solutions, is proud to announce the integration of its revolutionary JPEG XS technology into BCnexxt's playout platform, Vipe. This strategic collaboration marks a significant advancement in live video stream processing, delivering unparalleled performance and increased efficiency.

Vipe can now receive and instantly decode HD streams compressed with JPEG XS, thanks to the innovative intoPIX TicoXS software stack. This enables Vipe to handle JPEG XS streams while maintaining near-zero latency and perfect image quality, whilst simultaneously reducing energy consumption and therefore costs, providing significant efficiency and sustainability benefits.

With the increase in the use of JPEG XS streams in live broadcast events, whether through cameras equipped with the JPEG XS technology at sports venues or streams sent directly for production, JPEG XS technology has become an essential contribution format. Vipe's ability to decode these streams directly ensures that Vipe is the platform of choice for premium live event playouts.

“This collaboration underscores the transformative impact that JPEG XS can have on the broadcast industry by enabling real-time, high-quality video stream processing with minimal latency and reduced operational costs,” Says Katty Van Mele, Director of Business Development at intoPIX.

“With the addition of JPEG XS and the new Vipe Real Time engine, BCnexxt is bringing the same level of performance and efficiency to premium live events that they have brought to over 500 linear thematic channels” explains Graham Sharp from BCnexxt.

intoPIX and BCnexxt are excited about this collaboration, which promises to transform the landscape of live video broadcast with cutting-edge technologies and continuous innovation.

Meet intoPIX at IBC from September 13 to 16, 2024 in Amsterdam (Hall 10 Booth D31) to learn more about their JPEG XS solutions (Click HERE to book a one-on-one meeting), or visit www.intopix.com/ibc.

About intoPIX

intoPIX is a leading technology provider of innovative compression, image processing, and security solutions. We deliver unique FPGA/ASIC IP cores and efficient software solutions (on CPU & GPU) to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power, and simplify connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions enable the Broadcast industry to build new bandwidth-efficient live production workflows, reducing operating costs in HD, 4K, or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, enabling remote production, and always preserving the lowest latency and the highest quality. www.intopix.com

About BCNEXXT

BCNEXXT, based in the Netherlands, brings over a century of combined experience in developing Vipe, a virtualized, cloud-native system for Linear, VoD, and OTT publishing. This platform sets a new efficiency benchmark, using significantly fewer resources and achieving near-perfect uptime. www.bcnexxt.com

