UD Trucks Selects Uniquely Flexible VicOne Solution to Take Advantage of Contextualized Security Risk Insights

DETROIT & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VicOne, an automotive cybersecurity solutions leader, today announced that UD Trucks has selected the xNexus next-generation vehicle security operations center (VSOC) platform to take advantage of contextualized security risk insights.

UD Trucks is a leading Japanese commercial vehicle solutions provider active in more than 60 countries, and it is a proud member of the Isuzu Group, one of the world’s top 10 truck manufacturers. The VicOne solution helps UD Trucks identify risks earlier, and better meet its regulatory requirements, such as compliance with United Nations Regulation No. 155 (UN R155):

Uniform provisions concerning the approval of vehicles with regards to cyber security and cyber security management system

Requiring the presence of a cybersecurity management system (CSMS) in vehicles, and ensuring that cybersecurity practices and measures are adequately applied across the development process and lifecycle of vehicles

“VicOne's solution delivers the exclusive contextualized insights that we need—accurate and actionable. We hope that xNexus will empower us to identify unknown risks early and provide our design teams with precise recommendations,” said Ryota Kawano, the manager of ERM (enterprise risk management) Cybersecurity with UD Trucks. “VicOne’s uniquely flexible and cost-effective solution strengthens our product security, giving us the confidence to keep innovating. Unlike other vendors with overly complicated and inflexible luxury offerings, VicOne crafts customized strategies that enhance our economic viability and integrate seamlessly with our existing operations. Plus, we have been very satisfied with the local service that VicOne provides.”

Since the company’s inception in 1935, UD Trucks has been an innovation leader with a clear vision to provide the trucks and services that the world needs. UD Trucks “Fujin & Raijin Vision 2030” innovation roadmap details the company’s aim to deliver a variety of solutions for smart logistics, including fully electric and autonomous trucks by 2030.

According to the IEA’s Global EV Outlook 2024 report1, sales of electric trucks increased 35% in 2023 compared to 2022. In Europe and the United States, electric truck sales increased almost threefold in 2023.

VicOne’s xNexus leverages a unique Large Language Modeling (LLM) approach to continually provide UD Trucks’ product security incident response team (PSIRT) with actionable and contextualized attack intelligence. VicOne’s industry-leading artificial intelligence (AI) and curated insights accelerate UD Trucks’ threat investigations, fuel more confident and effective response to attacks and slash the burden of chasing inexplicable false alarms.

“Without incorporating our contextualized security insights into its PSIRT process, UD Trucks might struggle to distinguish between malicious attacks and technical malfunctions, leading to delays in identifying and fixing problems and hindering product quality. The early and continuous security risk detection enabled by xNexus helps UD Trucks stay ahead of the curve and seamlessly integrate threat insights into its product development cycle to ensure unrelenting quality improvement,” said Max Cheng, chief executive officer of VicOne. “As UD Trucks’ vehicle architecture evolves and new usage scenarios emerge, our automated processes will ensure that the xNexus VSOC platform remains adaptable to the company’s latest developments and requirements.”

To learn more about xNexus, please visit https://www.vicone.com/products/xnexus.

About VicOne

With a vision to secure the vehicles of tomorrow, VicOne delivers a broad portfolio of cybersecurity software and services for the automotive industry. Purpose-built to address the rigorous needs of automotive manufacturers and suppliers, VicOne solutions are designed to secure and scale with the specialized demands of the modern vehicle. As a Trend Micro subsidiary, VicOne is powered by a solid foundation in cybersecurity drawn from Trend Micro’s 30+ years in the industry, delivering unparalleled automotive protection and deep security insights that enable our customers to build secure as well as smart vehicles. For more information, visit vicone.com.

1 IEA (2024), Global EV Outlook 2024, IEA, Paris https://www.iea.org/reports/global-ev-outlook-2024, Licence: CC BY 4.0