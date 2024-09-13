Indiana Wesleyan University Partners with Advanced eClinical Training to Enhance Allied Health Education and Offerings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced eClinical Training (ACT), a leading provider of online short-term healthcare training is proud to announce its partnership with Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) aimed to enhance its allied health education and offerings. This collaboration aims to offer IWU students seamless pathways to acquire essential clinical knowledge and skills in high-demand fields, ultimately contributing to a more robust and well-prepared healthcare workforce.

As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, the demand for skilled professionals in allied health roles has never been greater. IWU and ACT have joined forces to address this need by providing innovative short-term online training programs. These programs are designed to equip students with the credentials and certificates necessary to succeed in high-skill, high-wage allied health careers.

Through this partnership, IWU will expand its educational offerings, allowing students to access ACT's comprehensive and flexible online training content. This new initiative is particularly beneficial for working students, who can now gain new skills and credentials while managing their busy schedules. The short-term programs will not only prepare students for entry into the healthcare workforce but also provide opportunities for those already employed to upskill and advance in their careers.

ACT's programs also offer significant value to university partners, hospitals, and clinics by providing seamless training opportunities for their students and employees. This collaboration enhances IWU's ability to support workforce development across the state, addressing critical skills gaps and contributing to the overall health and well-being of communities.

"We are thrilled to partner with Indiana Wesleyan University in advancing career-focused training programs in healthcare," said Cassidy Floyd, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Advanced eClinical Training (ACT). "Together, we are empowering the next generation of healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to excel in their careers and make a meaningful impact in the healthcare industry."

This partnership exemplifies IWU and ACT's shared commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the workforce by offering flexible, accessible, and high-quality educational opportunities. Students interested in pursuing careers in allied health will benefit from this collaboration, which provides the essential training and certifications required to thrive in today's healthcare landscape.

About IWU

Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) provides various educational pathways and nurtures students of all ages as they discover the way forward. For over 100 years, IWU has offered a Christian, liberal arts education, anchored by personal student attention and innovation, which has allowed it to grow into one of the largest faith-based universities in America. Approximately 11,000 students worldwide are enrolled in rich certificate, undergraduate, graduate, master's, and doctoral programs in highly acclaimed academic disciplines. Traditional students live and learn on the beautiful 350-acre IWU campus in Marion, IN, and non-traditional students acquire degrees through IWU-National & Global programs offered online and at ten education centers in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. Wesley Seminary, founded by the Wesleyan Church denomination and IWU, prepares Christian leaders to engage in missional ministry locally and globally. Indiana Wesleyan University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org) and is a member of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools. To discover the way forward or learn more about IWU, visit indwes.edu.

About ACT

Advanced eClinical Training (ACT) is a national online training provider dedicated to enhancing the healthcare workforce through cutting-edge eLearning solutions. Specializing in certifications for high-demand areas in Allied Health, ACT offers career-focused training that combines HD-quality video-based instruction, interactive simulations, and engaging multimedia content. In 2023, ACT expanded its reach by launching its Partnership Solutions initiative, aimed at building strategic collaborations that connect students, job seekers, employers, and educational institutions. This initiative features various partnership models, including recruitment, content licensing, and co-branded educational opportunities, all designed to bridge the gap between education and employment in the healthcare sector.