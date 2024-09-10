Helios Technologies’ Operating Company, i3 Product Development Joins STMicroelectronics Partner Program

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology, is pleased to announce that its operating company, i3 Product Development (“i3PD”), has been named an Authorized Partner of STMicroelectronics (“ST”). The ST Partner Program helps their customers reduce development effort and accelerate time to market, by enhancing the ecosystem around ST's broad product portfolio.

The collaboration between i3PD and ST is designed to push the boundaries of innovation. i3PD, known for transforming concepts into reality at rapid speed, will be able to leverage STMicroelectronics' advanced semiconductor technology in their engineering and design processes. i3PD's state-of-the-art facilities, which include advanced CNC machining, precision painting, 3D printing, and sheet metal fabrication, along with their electronics lab, can work to enable customers to design and integrate across ST's broad product portfolio.

“i3PD’s knowledge of the ST portfolio and key expertise can help customers meet design challenges and shorten development time,” said Alessandro Maloberti, Partner Ecosystem Director, STMicroelectronics. “ST’s review and vetting of ST Authorized Partners has enabled us to build a strong ecosystem of qualified and skilled partners who can enhance customers’ developments with advanced technologies and multiple services to accelerate the design of their projects and solutions.”

Another Helios operating company, Enovation Controls already utilizes STMicroelectronics' advanced semiconductor chips as an integral part driving performance in some of its products. Specifically, ST chips are utilized in the OpenViewTM S70 and OpenViewTM S50 displays, enhancing their functionality and reliability.

"We are thrilled to collaborate further with STMicroelectronics," said Lee Wichlacz, President, Electronics of Helios. "Their expertise in semiconductor solutions perfectly complements our vision of delivering top-tier products. The integration of their chips into our displays has already elevated our offerings and provided our customers with unparalleled performance. We are proud to additionally have i3PD named as one of their authorized partners to accelerate product innovation and development for our collective customers."

STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications created the ST Partner Program to speed customer development efforts by identifying and highlighting to them companies with complementary products and services. Moreover, the program’s certification process assures that all partners are periodically vetted for quality and competence. For more information, please visit www.st.com/partners.

Upcoming Tradeshow

Both i3PD and Enovation Controls are set to showcase their latest products and technologies at the upcoming Equip Expo in Louisville starting October 15th. This event will provide an excellent opportunity for industry professionals and enthusiasts to experience firsthand the capabilities of our products, including those powered by STMicroelectronics' cutting-edge technology.

About i3PD

By sticking to its founding principles of Innovation, Inspiration, and Integrity, i3 has served more than 450 clients and completed over 4,000 projects in its 29-year history. i3 is inspired to create products that holistically combine emotion, user-centered design, engineered precision, quality craftsmanship, smart technology, and design for manufacturability. i3 takes pride in the details and the creative solutions to deliver products that are genuinely easy for users to enjoy. For more information please visit: www.i3pd.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Enovation Controls

Enovation Controls is a fast growing and innovative manufacturer of electronic controls and displays for diverse markets. As an international leader in fully tailored solutions, Enovation Controls offers a broad range of displays, controls, and instrumentation products for various applications. With an internationally diverse team, we serve customers around the world through our global sales, manufacturing, and engineering operations. Enovation Controls partners directly with OEMs and supports a worldwide network of authorized distributors and system integrators. Visit us at www.enovationcontrols.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.