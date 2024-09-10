Arsenal and NTT DATA Announce Multi-Year Digital Transformation Partnership to Deliver More Personalised and Seamless Experiences for Supporters Worldwide

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, has today announced a multi-year partnership with Arsenal to become the club’s Official Digital Transformation Partner. As a leading transformation partner for some of the biggest sports clubs and sporting events globally, NTT DATA will bring new technologies to improve the Arsenal supporter experience.

The two organisations will work together over the coming years to strengthen the club’s connection with supporters from around the world. This will be underpinned by NTT DATA's leading digital transformation capabilities, which will enhance the club’s digital platforms and capabilities to support growth, improve performance, and deepen supporter connection.

The partnership will see NTT DATA provide data analytics tools, machine learning and real-time integrations enabling Arsenal to create an enriched and hyper-personalised supporter experience, delivering tailored content for its communities worldwide. Supporters will also be able to take advantage of improved capabilities in the wider Arsenal ecosystem with exclusive insights, promotions and offers from the club and its partners.

Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer at Arsenal, said: “We’re excited to welcome NTT DATA as our first Official Digital Transformation Partner. Our ambition is to strengthen our connection with our supporters around the world so that we can serve them better. Enhancing our digital capabilities is an essential part of this journey where through service and connection to supporters we are able to drive forward our performance and our growth.”

“Arsenal is one of the most recognised football clubs in the world," said Niccolo Spataro, CEO of NTT DATA in the UK and Ireland. "Its commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to supporters is pioneering and its goal of placing people at the heart of innovation aligns with NTT DATA’s core values and approach to business. We look forward to partnering with Arsenal, using our expertise to deliver the digital transformation that helps Arsenal create truly remarkable experiences for its supporters worldwide."

NTT DATA is a transformation expert in sports, serving as the technology partner for major sporting events globally including the likes of The Open and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Through real-time data analysis, AI, digital twin, and Private 5G technologies at these events, it brings fans closer to their heroes and those defining moments—whether from home, online or in the stadiums of the future.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. As a Global Top Employer, we have diverse experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. Visit us at nttdata.com

About Arsenal Football Club

Contact: communications@arsenal.co.uk