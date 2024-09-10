AM Best to Join Rating Agency Panel, Sponsor and Exhibit at NAMIC’s 129th Annual Convention

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will join a panel discussion, sponsor and exhibit at the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies’ (NAMIC) Annual Convention at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Aurora, CO, on Sept. 22-25, 2024.

Rich Attanasio, senior director, AM Best, will join a panel of rating agency representatives at the convention on Tuesday, Sept. 24. The session, titled “ Rating Agency Insights on the Current Reinsurance Marketplace,” aims to give attendees a comprehensive understanding of rating agencies’ perspectives regarding insurers taking on additional risk and the implications for the industry. The 45-minute session is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. MDT. Attanasio directs several teams of analysts who are responsible for monitoring and evaluating the ratings of regional and local insurers in the United States.

AM Best is a longtime sponsor of the NAMIC conference and will host a networking reception on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. MDT in the Juniper Ballroom 1 at the resort. Additionally, conference attendees can visit booth No. 309 to receive information about AM Best, its role in the insurance industry and the resources it offers to insurance professionals, including Best’s Credit Ratings and products such as:

Best’s Financial Suite : Power your insurance industry research with AM Best’s quality data, insurer credit ratings and analytical tools.

: Power your insurance industry research with AM Best’s quality data, insurer credit ratings and analytical tools. Best’s Custom Services : In addition to our standard products, customized data solutions can be created to your specifications.

: In addition to our standard products, customized data solutions can be created to your specifications. Best’s Insurance Reports ® : Enhance top-level research and support intelligent decision making with AM Best’s insight into the financial performance of insurance companies worldwide, along with the latest insurer information.

: Enhance top-level research and support intelligent decision making with AM Best’s insight into the financial performance of insurance companies worldwide, along with the latest insurer information. Best’s News & Research Service: Stay current on how industry trends affect your business with real-time news and research from AM Best’s unique perspective.

Those interested in AM Best’s products can learn more by contacting sales@ambest.com.

Lastly, AM BestTV will be conducting interviews from the convention as well. Look for the NAMIC-related playlist during the event under the “Event Coverage 2024” tab at www.ambest.tv.

NAMIC’s 129th Annual Convention offers a multitude of seminars focused on the mutual insurance industry. More information is available at https://www.namic.org/edu/convention. To schedule a meeting with AM Best's analytical team, please contact conferenceinformation@ambest.com.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

