fuku® Spices Things Up with New Location at Crypto.com Arena

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--fuku®, the spicy fried chicken concept created by David Chang, has added a new location on the west coast at Crypto.com Arena. This partnership, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, is the brand’s first presence in the Greater Los Angeles area and will go live during the NBA and NHL home openers with the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 22 and LA Kings on Oct. 24. fuku is forging an accelerated growth strategy and now has 23 locations in 15 major stadiums and arenas across the U.S. and counting.

"We’re excited to launch fuku at Crypto.com Arena, a milestone for us to be at such a renowned sports and entertainment venue and can’t wait for Los Angeles area fans and foodies to get their fuku experience,” says Claudia Lezcano, CEO of fuku. “We’re growing quickly and value our continued partnership with Levy Restaurants for the opportunity to reach more audiences in this part of the country.”

Visitors at Crypto.com Arena can now enjoy fuku’s signature menu items including: the OG Sando, Sweet + Spicy Sando, Tenders and Sweet + Spicy Tenders and Waffle Fries, with fuku mayo, ranch and honey mustard sauces.

"The fan experience has really changed when you attend a sports event or concert, and consumers are savvy and demand a higher quality product," notes David Chang, chef and media entrepreneur. "I'm excited that fuku is part of this trend to uplevel this experience for everyone as venues like Crypto.com Arena continue to evolve by providing a wider variety of dining options."

“As Crypto.com Arena celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2024, we’re elated to welcome David Chang and fuku to our newly renovated City View Terrace,” said Lee Zeidman, President of Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. LIVE. “Fans coming in for a game or concert will be able to enjoy some of fuku’s most popular menu items while taking in stunning views of L.A. LIVE and Downtown Los Angeles.”

"As we continually elevate the guest experience at Crypto.com Arena, adding fuku to our culinary offerings felt like a perfect match," said Josh Veilleux, senior vice president, AEG Global Partnerships. "This partnership brings a beloved brand from one of the country’s most innovative chefs right to our fans, aligning with our vision to provide unique and memorable food experiences that match the energy and excitement of our events."

About fuku®

fuku® is a quick culinary, chef-driven eatery known for its signature, craveable spicy fried chicken sandwich. fuku challenges conventions with its unapologetically innovative approach to quality, hand-crafted food for everyone to enjoy. Drawing influences from Asian and Southern American flavors, we’re most comfortable outside the box while staying true to our fried chicken roots. Born into David Chang’s Momofuku family of restaurants, our sando started as a secret menu item at Momofuku Noodle Bar in the East Village for those “in the know” and has since grown into a foodie favorite. In addition to a location at Hudson Yards in NYC, fuku has a fast growing presence in major stadiums, arenas and ballparks across the U.S. Follow us at fuku, on Instagram @fuku, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena has undoubtedly developed an unrivaled reputation for excellence, having established itself as one of the world’s busiest and most successful venues in the world. As the home of three professional sports franchises – the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, the NHL’s LA Kings and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks – Crypto.com Arena has proven to be a home court advantage for the local teams. The AEG owned and operated arena continues to distinguish itself as the host of major, high-profile events of national and international distinction including the 2004, 2011 & 2018 NBA All-Star Games, 2002 & 2017 NHL All-Star Game, 2000 Democratic National Convention, 2009 World Figure Skating Championships and 21 Grammy Awards shows.

For a quarter of a century, Crypto.com Arena has been marked with performances and special events that brought international stature to the downtown Los Angeles venue including concerts headlined by Taylor Swift, Drake, Beyoncé, Prince, U2, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Usher, Jay-Z, Keith Urban, Roger Waters, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Michael Bublé, Carrie Underwood and Justin Timberlake, as well as world championship boxing, family shows and special events.

Hosting more than 250 events a year, the arena’s reputation for world-class amenities, features, and a commitment to quality of service and the guest experience is second to none. These include comfortable seating, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, concession stands offering a variety of food and beverages, and merchandise stores where fans can purchase team-related memorabilia. Crypto.com Arena is not only a great venue for sports and entertainment, but it also holds a special place in the hearts of the local community. The arena has witnessed many historic moments, unforgettable, performances, and become an iconic landmark in Los Angeles.