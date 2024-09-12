Australian Maritime Safety Authority Selects Aireon Locate for Search and Rescue Operations

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aireon, the market leader in space-based automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) data products and services, will supply its Aireon Locate search and rescue platform for the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA).

Aireon Locate is a cloud-based resource that enables search and rescue organizations to rapidly and accurately pinpoint the location of an ADS-B-equipped aircraft. Leveraging the power of Aireon’s global dataset, Aireon Locate provides critical information to operators around the globe and is particularly important for areas without ground-based infrastructure, including over oceans, mountains, remote areas, and polar regions.

“Aireon Locate puts vital information into the hands of search and rescue organizations in the most critical circumstances. Organizations all over the world are recognizing the power of the data and deploying it in operational use,” said Michele Carandente, Aireon Deputy Vice President of Air Traffic Surveillance.

Under the terms of the two-year agreement, AMSA, Australia's national agency responsible for maritime safety, protection of the marine environment, and maritime aviation search and rescue, will use the Aireon Locate platform across the nearly 53 million square kilometers of the Melbourne Flight Information Region (FIR) and Brisbane FIR, plus a 300-nautical-mile buffer/transition zone.

“Aireon Locate provides us an enhanced capability for search and rescue, enabling us to respond more effectively across Australia’s vast search and rescue region,” said Kevin McEvoy, Manager of AMSA’s Response Centre.

About Aireon LLC

Aireon has deployed a space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon is harnessing next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that were formerly ground-based and, for the first time ever, is extending their reach globally to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions, and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Space-based ADS-B surveillance covers oceanic, polar, and remote regions, and augments existing ground-based systems that are limited to terrestrial airspace. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, like NAV CANADA, AirNav Ireland, ENAV, NATS and Naviair, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon is providing a global, real-time, space-based air traffic surveillance system, available to all aviation stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.aireon.com.