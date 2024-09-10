REPAY and Otelier DigiPay Integration Revolutionizes Hotel Vendor Payments

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced an embedded integration with Otelier, a hospitality software and performance optimization platform, to create a one-stop shop for their clients to more efficiently execute vendor payments from the same platform they process and manage invoices, DigiPay.

REPAY’s vendor payment automation expands Otelier’s DigiPay capabilities to further optimize accounts payable (AP) for hotels by digitizing the outbound payment process. Otelier DigiPay automates back-office AP operations, eliminating time spent processing invoices and cutting checks to pay vendors while improving financial management.

“Hoteliers are spending too much time and utilizing too many resources each week paying vendors managing the payment process and physically cutting checks,” said Otelier CEO Vic Chynoweth. “We are thrilled to integrate with REPAY to digitize the vendor payment process within DigiPay for faster and more secure payments, allowing our clients to get back to providing exceptional hospitality.”

Together, REPAY and Otelier will enable hoteliers to streamline their operations by automating vendor payments and managing invoices via a single integration. Virtual cards and ACH are available for faster and more secure payment options, and the entire end-to-end payment process is automated. With REPAY’s advanced payment technology and Otelier’s robust performance optimization platform, hotels can now take advantage of a seamless and more efficient solution designed specifically for the hospitality industry.

“Our integration with Otelier represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide innovative payment solutions that meet the unique needs of various industries,” said Darin Horrocks, EVP, Business Payments. “By combining our cutting-edge payment technology with Otelier DigiPay’s powerful platform, we are empowering hotel operators to achieve unparalleled efficiency and focus on providing exceptional hospitality.”

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

About Otelier

Otelier serves more than 10,000 hotels across the globe by empowering hotel owners and operators with the data and efficiencies they need to get back to delivering exceptional hospitality. The platform enables hoteliers to run world-class operations by automating back-office tasks, improving budget and forecast accuracy, and gaining real-time insights into property and portfolio performance. The Otelier product suite comprises DigiAudit for night audit compliance; TruePlan for modern budgeting and forecasting; IntelliSight for cross-functional business intelligence; DigiPay for automated accounts payable; and Rec for financial reconciliations. Learn more about the hospitality software at otelier.io