TeraHive™ Partners with Lumin to Enhance Battery Backup Performance

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TeraHive, specializing in intelligent energy management solutions, today announced it is partnering with responsive energy pioneer Lumin to improve power outage protection. TeraHive’s Energy Suite will integrate with the Lumin Smart Panel to enhance home battery power backup solutions. By enabling the ability to read and respond to the battery’s state of charge, the Lumin Smart Panel grants TeraHive homeowners’ greater control and transparency over their energy storage.

Lumin developed the Lumin Smart Panel and Lumin App to turn ordinary electrical circuits into smart circuits. TeraHive batteries will be displayed inside the Lumin App, indicating the battery’s state of charge. As a result, homeowners can control how their battery use is handled during a power outage, allowing prioritization over which circuits remain operating and for how long.

“We are committed to giving homeowners greater control over their energy use. By integrating with TeraHive’s Energy Suite, Lumin provides customers with greater control, comfort and security,” said Lumin Founder and President Alex Bazhinov. “TeraHive’s AI-based solution complements the Lumin Smart Panel, intelligently empowering our customers to keep critical appliances and systems operating during an outage.”

The TeraHive Energy Suite is an AI-powered home energy management system that stores and optimizes energy for use, maximizes savings and makes whole-home backup protection possible. By integrating with Lumin’s solutions, homeowners can set preferences on how battery power is used during an outage or peak grid pricing.

“Together, TeraHive and Lumin are giving homeowners peace of mind by creating a more controllable and reliable energy storage and management system,” said Kevin Lin, Co-Founder of TeraHive. “As our industry pushes to decarbonize and increase the use of renewable energy sources, our work with Lumin will inspire individuals to use energy in a more sustainable manner.”

About Lumin

Lumin® is the pioneer of responsive energy management solutions, offering the only universally compatible, retrofit-ready load management platform that is out-of-the-box compatible with all residential batteries, generators and load centers. By making ordinary circuits smart, Lumin grants comprehensive control over home energy use, enabling access to all connected circuits during an outage and optimizing battery backup. The user-friendly Lumin app allows homeowners to monitor, schedule and automate their energy use, providing maximum control. Backed by a network of installers across the U.S. and Canada, Lumin’s technology is paving the way for an electrified future. Discover more at www.luminsmart.com.

About TeraHive

TeraHive is pioneering intelligent energy management to power our sustainable energy future. From making homes more energy independent, to charging vehicles more intelligently, to maximizing energy efficiency for industrial, commercial organization at scale, TeraHive AI-powered solutions optimize energy use and savings through adaptive learning and seamless integration across the energy infrastructure. Backed by industry leader LITEON Technology, TeraHive operates globally with offices in Milpitas, CA, Taipei, Taiwan and Singapore. TeraHive’s global team, comprising of experts from the energy, manufacturing and mobility industries, is dedicated to transforming energy management and making smart, sustainable power accessible to all. For more information, visit terahive.io and follow TeraHive on LinkedIn.