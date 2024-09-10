TDC NET Selects Blue Planet to Build an OSS Foundation for the Digital Era

COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Danish network provider TDC NET is transforming its Operating Support System (OSS) using automation software from Blue Planet, a division of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN). Blue Planet Inventory (BPI), supported on Blue Planet’s Cloud Native Platform, will give TDC NET an accurate, unified view of its current mobile and fixed network resources and services.

“Denmark is spearheading digitization across Europe and TDC NET is creating and operating the communications infrastructure to support this pivotal role, embracing fiber networks and the best 5G mobile network in Denmark. As part of our digital transformation plan, we are working with Blue Planet to reduce inventory management system complexity and improve operational efficiencies to the benefit of our customers,” said Carsten Rasmussen, Head of IT Enablement, TDC NET.

BPI allows TDC NET to accurately model and visualize its varied network resources and enable automated workflows, helping to streamline operations and offer dynamic service delivery. The BPI deployment is part of TDC NET’s larger digital transformation strategy that includes other vendors for functions like monitoring, service assurance, and workforce management to be fully integrated by Blue Planet’s global partner Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

“Communications service providers who are committed to digital transformation, like TDC NET, know that legacy OSS solutions don’t provide the agility or operational efficiency they demand. Blue Planet is supporting TDC NET’s transformation and setting it apart from other providers as a digital business, simplifying and automating its operations to offer new services and improved customer experiences,” said Joe Cumello, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Blue Planet. “Additionally, we’re grateful for our partnership with Infosys, which continues to work closely with Blue Planet to drive great outcomes for our customers globally.”

TDC NET’s BPI deployment follows the service provider’s recent optical transport network upgrades with Ciena, demonstrating a complete, open, and future-ready ecosystem that goes beyond delivering capacity to creating capabilities on demand, supported by both hardware and software.

TDC NET is creating tomorrow’s digital infrastructure, so Denmark can continue to be at the forefront. We want to provide the most powerful fixed-line and mobile networks and make using them easy to everyone. So we can stay well connected.

Blue Planet empowers communication service providers (CSPs) to be more software-driven, digital businesses with the industry’s only cloud-native Operations Support System (OSS) platform. The Blue Planet intelligent automation portfolio helps CSPs automate network and service operations to speed the introduction of new services across any network domain or vendor. A division of Ciena and a key provider for many of the world’s leading CSPs, Blue Planet brings unparalleled expertise in accelerating digital transformation.

