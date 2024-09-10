IntelePeer Enhances Automation Opportunities in the Contact Center with Pindrop® Partnership

DANIA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IntelePeer, a leading AI-powered Communications Automation provider, today announced its partnership with Pindrop, a global leader in voice authentication and security. Through the partnership, Pindrop® Passport and Pindrop® Protect are now available via IntelePeer’s AI-powered solutions. With the Pindrop integration, contact centers receive the intelligence needed to quickly authenticate callers which enables the automation of more complex customer interactions.

“IntelePeer is steadfast in its commitment to provide customers with products and services that enhance automation capabilities and are secure and trustworthy,” said IntelePeer CEO Frank Fawzi. “One of the hardest parts of operating a contact center is the validation of a caller’s identity which is critical for executing more sensitive transactions. This is just as much of a challenge with self-serve automation using AI Agents. Pindrop’s caller authentication capabilities allow businesses to provide more meaningful self-serve opportunities to customers – from checking account balances, to transferring funds, making payments, and placing orders. In addition, we’re also delivering more intricate use cases that can be handled via automation which is a testament to our long-term vision of reinventing the contact center through customer self-service automation.”

With joint customers in FinServ, Insurance, and Healthcare, this partnership gives customers the ability to increase the types and complexity of interactions that can be automated while also helping protect against fraud in the contact center. The Pindrop solution’s unique approach analyzes an inbound caller's voice, device, behavior, network, and risk patterns to enable frictionless authentication of inbound callers. Pindrop® Passport is a multi-factor solution that passively authenticates callers as they naturally engage with a call center, providing seamless and secure account access while maintaining a smooth customer experience. Pindrop® Protect provides insights on each call, assessing risk based on factors that fraudsters can’t control.

“IntelePeer is leading the communications automation market and we’re excited to partner with them,” said Pindrop CEO, Vijay Balasubramaniyan. “We have a long standing, mutually beneficial partnership with IntelePeer and this is a natural evolution to our relationship. This partnership will enable our customers to quickly authenticate calls and deliver a better customer experience all while protecting their contact centers from fraud.”

IntelePeer’s communications automation platform helps businesses quickly implement AI-powered omnichannel communications solutions that automates customer interactions. Since its inception, IntelePeer has automated more than 630 million customer interactions across voice, messaging and digital channels while lowering the cost of an interaction ten-fold. IntelePeer’s communications automation platform leverages world-class generative AI that enables users to build communications-enabled workflows and AI agents that integrate seamlessly with existing processes. The company’s AI agent, SmartAgent, can handle a wide range of interactions as effectively as a live agent with a higher percentage of first-time resolutions and improved accuracy, making “being on hold” a thing of the past. Coupled with Pindrop solutions, the number and complexity of use cases for automation increases dramatically. For most contact centers calls need to be authenticated prior to providing any answers by a live agent or IntelePeer’s AI agents.

For information about IntelePeer products and services, visit: http://www.intelepeer.ai

About Pindrop

Pindrop is a global leader in voice security and authentication. Using patented technology and Deep Voice® insights, Pindrop provides solutions that help organizations verify the authenticity of callers, detect fraudulent activities, and prevent unauthorized access. Trusted by leading enterprises worldwide, Pindrop’s innovative solutions enable businesses to protect their customers, data, and brand reputation. To learn more, visit www.pindrop.com

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer simplifies communications automation through advanced AI-powered solutions, helping businesses and contact centers reduce costs, enrich the customer experience, and accelerate ROI. Its AI-driven Communications Automation Platform works seamlessly within existing business software and infrastructure, enabling brands to automate complex processes quickly and effortlessly. Built for business users, IntelePeer’s vendor-neutral platform leverages world-class generative AI and analytics, empowering businesses to proactively resolve potential pain points and maintain context across channels and throughout the orchestrated customer journey.