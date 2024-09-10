Accenture Helps Organizations Personalize Experiences on Salesforce using Data and AI

Accenture has launched a Personalized Experiences on Salesforce solution that leverages data and artificial intelligence (AI) to help organizations gain a 360-degree view of their customers and drive tailored experiences across channels—helping them to deliver what customers want, when they want it. (Graphic: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has launched a Personalized Experiences on Salesforce solution that leverages data and artificial intelligence (AI) to help organizations gain a 360-degree view of their customers and drive tailored experiences across channels—helping them to deliver what customers want, when they want it. The solution uses real-time data and AI-driven insights to help enterprises stay competitive, unlock incremental value and grow customer loyalty.

Drawing on Accenture and Salesforce’s broader generative AI collaboration, tapping into its joint generative AI acceleration hub, and leveraging the expertise of Accenture Song, the solution helps clients create a unified data foundation, leveraging Salesforce Data Cloud and Salesforce Platform to expand generative AI capabilities across functions including marketing, sales, service and commerce. It provides new insights and enriches customer experiences, while supporting human-centric change management to drive adoption across the organization.

“The fusion of cutting-edge technologies like AI with the power of a digital core is rapidly reshaping what’s possible, revolutionizing industries and fueling the demand for personalized experiences,” said Stephanie Sadowski, senior managing director and Salesforce Business Group lead at Accenture. “Companies realize the key to unlocking new frontiers of growth lies in understanding and catering to the unique needs and preferences of each individual customer. As the future of service rapidly evolves, our new solution helps organizations transform customer engagement by responding to demands at speed with personalized experiences that unlock new value and grow brand loyalty, with a focus on change management to transform talent.”

Evolving technologies and changing customer expectations are requiring companies to transform at an unprecedented pace. In fact, according to Accenture research, 95% of both B2C and B2B C-suite executives believe their customers are changing faster than they can change their businesses.

Accenture is teaming with Queensland University of Technology (QUT) to drive personalized experiences with Salesforce. QUT is reinventing how they communicate with, engage, support, attract and retain students throughout their higher education journey—from their initial interest to study, through to accessing relevant, just-in-time professional education post degree. As an early adopter of AI, and one of the first in the sector to use Data Cloud and Salesforce Platform for customer service, the university is breaking down data silos to bring information from disparate sources together on a single, AI-powered platform. This provides more personalized and efficient experiences to tens of thousands of student interactions each year. As a result, the university expects to lower the cost to serve, improve first response resolution, and increase organizational effectiveness.

“We are committed to taking advantage of emerging technologies, like generative AI, to deliver world-class, personalized experiences to our students, while capturing new efficiencies and driving growth,” said James Rail, program director, Queensland University of Technology. “Through our collaboration with Accenture, we now have the technology foundation and data needed to completely reimagine our approach to human-centric connection and digital engagement with Salesforce at the core.”

Focused on the financial services, retail, consumer goods, healthcare and education industries, the solution uses a composable cloud architecture and brings together Salesforce’s Marketing, Commerce, Sales and Service Clouds, as well as Slack for workforce enablement, Tableau for performance optimization and MuleSoft for driving integrations with other ecosystem technologies to deliver a holistic view of the customer. It can be tailored based on a client’s existing infrastructure and can leverage a variety of cloud-based data warehousing services and can be integrated with Salesforce.

“Business processes are getting redefined with data and AI being the foundation,” said Rahul Auradkar, EVP and GM, Unified Data Services and Einstein at Salesforce. “We are at the forefront of helping our customers become better customer companies and we are partnering with Accenture to drive that transformation.”

Leveraging Accenture’s functional and industry knowledge and global reach, combined with Salesforce technology, Personalized Experiences on Salesforce offers five key elements to help companies drive value across the enterprise—from increased customer engagement, lead generation and sales conversions, to reduced operational spend and time to market:

Data – Helps eliminate silos with a data foundation that connects customer data at scale. Leveraging streamlined data engineering process and pre-built data models, signals, triggers, queries, and connectors to seamlessly adapt to existing infrastructure and provide a single view of the customer based on in-the-moment behavior with Data Cloud.

– Helps eliminate silos with a data foundation that connects customer data at scale. Leveraging streamlined data engineering process and pre-built data models, signals, triggers, queries, and connectors to seamlessly adapt to existing infrastructure and provide a single view of the customer based on in-the-moment behavior with Data Cloud. Insights – Identify key touchpoints and recommend next best actions to improve customer engagement. Trends and patterns can also uncover areas of customer dissatisfaction or fraudulent claims.

– Identify key touchpoints and recommend next best actions to improve customer engagement. Trends and patterns can also uncover areas of customer dissatisfaction or fraudulent claims. Content and Activators – Dynamic and real-time content, messaging and personalized offers are created using insights from customer data and industry trends. Accenture’s framework helps keep channels consistent to build brand identity and trust, creating customer loyalty and lasting relationships.

– Dynamic and real-time content, messaging and personalized offers are created using insights from customer data and industry trends. Accenture’s framework helps keep channels consistent to build brand identity and trust, creating customer loyalty and lasting relationships. Experience Channels – Serving content and insights to the right persons in the right channel and devising strategies based on B2B and B2C business type to deliver value across customer touchpoints.

– Serving content and insights to the right persons in the right channel and devising strategies based on B2B and B2C business type to deliver value across customer touchpoints. Human-Centric Change Management – Assets include adoption indicators to drive usage across the organization; capabilities to grow networks of influencers and personalize change with behavioral science; and change measurement and analytics dashboards to support continuous learning and sustained talent transformation.

For more information, visit the Accenture Hub on Howard Street in San Francisco during Dreamforce 2024 or visit www.accenture.com/dreamforce. For a personalized feed of our latest insights, data, case studies, blogs and more, download the Accenture Foresight thought leadership app.

