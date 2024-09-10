Imprint and Eddie Bauer Announce the New Eddie Bauer World Mastercard® to Accelerate Cardholder Rewards and Increase Customer Engagement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imprint, the leading provider of modern co-branded credit cards, and Eddie Bauer, the iconic outdoor brand, today announced the new Eddie Bauer World Mastercard®. The new co-branded credit card will replace the existing private label card and allow cardholders to earn increased points on all Eddie Bauer purchases and accelerated rewards on everyday purchases outside of Eddie Bauer, including gas and dining. With no annual fee1, the card also offers exclusive access to Eddie Bauer events and sales, World Mastercard benefits, and free return shipping.2

Imprint’s partnership with Eddie Bauer is its third co-brand card launch with a leading brand this summer, including its second partnership with a premium apparel brand. The launch of the Eddie Bauer World Mastercard® demonstrates Imprint’s continued momentum in creating value for brands by providing differentiated financial products that drive increased customer loyalty and build new revenue streams.

“At Eddie Bauer, our legacy is rooted in providing customers with bold, high-quality products that empower their adventures,” said Tim Bantle, CEO, Eddie Bauer. “Thanks to Imprint’s cutting-edge technology, the upgraded Eddie Bauer World Mastercard® allows us to further this mission, by delivering a more intuitive and personalized card experience that will only make our customers’ adventures more rewarding.”

Daragh Murphy, CEO, Imprint added: “We have tremendous respect for Eddie Bauer, which has been inspiring people to experience the great outdoors for generations. We look forward to delivering a customer-centric product that functions as an extension of the trusted Eddie Bauer brand, increases customer engagement, and brings value to the company.”

“As today’s consumers seek more tailormade experiences, it’s important that we provide them with benefits and rewards that support their spending habits,” said Marie Elizabeth Aloisi, Executive Vice President, U.S. Market Development, Mastercard. “Together with Imprint and Eddie Bauer, we're curating a unique blend of personalization and choice – two factors that are critical for driving customer loyalty in our digital age.”

Through World Mastercard benefits, cardholders have access to discounts on daily conveniences including entertainment streaming, food delivery and travel services, as well as Priceless Experiences. Each transaction has the security assurances of Mastercard Zero Liability Protection.

For information on the Eddie Bauer World Mastercard®, including how to apply and for more on its benefits, please visit eddiebauer.imprint.co.

About Eddie Bauer

For more than 100 years, outdoor brand Eddie Bauer has been inspiring, enabling, and empowering people to live their adventure with products that are built to last. Their performance outerwear, apparel, footwear, accessories, and gear are available at eddiebauer.com and more than 200 stores in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Japan, and other international markets.

About Imprint

Imprint is a technology company that partners with great global brands to design, launch, and manage co-branded credit card programs to significantly increase customer loyalty. Imprint's digital cardholder experience and purposefully designed technology stack deliver bespoke programs and customized rewards for each brand. Imprint tailors the level of program integration to each brand's needs, and can launch programs in as little as 3 months. Founded in 2020, Imprint is the modern, stable alternative to legacy banks. For more information about Imprint, please visit www.imprint.co.

Eddie Bauer World Mastercard® credit card accounts are issued by First Electronic Bank, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

1. Subject to eligibility. See Rewards Terms & Conditions & Credit Program Cardholder Agreement for more details.

2. In the U.S. on web and phone orders. Excludes U.S. territories.