Commonwealth Partners with Legacy Capitals, Enhancing High-Net-Worth Offering

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing financial advisors with holistic, integrated business solutions, has launched an advisor education program in partnership with Legacy Capitals, an independent boutique firm and leading provider of inheritance and wealth transfer training, coaching, and consulting services for high-net-worth (HNW) families, family businesses, wealth advisors, family offices, and financial institutions.

“For many HNW families, the leading advisory challenge is navigating complex family dynamics, protecting wealth, and passing both values and wealth down through multiple generations,” said Karen McColl, senior vice president, wealth management, at Commonwealth. “We believe Legacy Capitals’ Whole Family Advisor® program is uniquely positioned to help our affiliated advisors meet nuanced needs as they deepen their intergenerational planning services to high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients.”

The program’s pilot phase is already underway, with a group of 25 advisors participating in live virtual classes, completing practical coursework, and sharing legacy planning experiences with one another. Commonwealth plans to continue offering the program to groups of approximately 25 advisors at a time, ensuring broad access to these vital resources. Additionally, Legacy Capitals’ consultants are available to assist Commonwealth advisors with the hands-on management of family meetings and complex family dynamics.

“With trillions of dollars in wealth transferring across generations over the next 25 years, advisors must be prepared to help families preserve their legacies, avoid pitfalls, and intentionally plan to have their values and valuables flourish across generations,” said Dr. Richard Orlando, founder and legacy consultant at Legacy Capitals. “We are honored to be part of Commonwealth’s commitment to raising the bar in how independent advisors meet high- and ultra-high-net-worth families’ specialized needs.”

Advisors who complete the initial program will receive a complimentary one-year membership to Legacy Capitals’ Academy, offering ongoing education, Commonwealth-branded resources to share with clients and prospects, and access to a peer network.

The program is part of a broad Commonwealth effort, Private Client Group, which brings specialized tools, knowledge, and investment options to advisors serving HNW clients.

About Commonwealth Financial Network®

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides financial advisors with holistic, integrated solutions that support business evolution, growth acceleration, and operational efficiency. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth “#1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, 11 Times in a Row.” Privately held since 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California. Learn more about how Commonwealth partners with approximately 2,200 independent financial advisors overseeing more than $296 billion* in assets nationwide by visiting www.commonwealth.com.

Commonwealth received the highest score among independent advisors in the J.D. Power 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2018‒2024 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Studies. Presented on July 10, 2024, for January to May of 2024, it is based on responses from 4,072 advisors employed by or affiliated with the firms included in the study. Not indicative of the firm’s future performance. Your experience may vary. Study is independently conducted, and the participating firms do not pay to participate. Use of study results in promotional materials is subject to a license fee. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

* As of 12/31/2023

About Legacy Capitals

Legacy Capitals is a leading provider of training, coaching, and consulting services on topics like wealth and values transfer, succession planning, preparing the rising generation, family governance, legacy planning, family teams, and family philanthropy to financially successful families and their trusted advisors. We provide our services via our team (human capital) and digital assets. Our team is comprised of professionals who have an intimate understanding of family wealth and family business, hold advanced degrees and various certifications, have authored books and numerous articles, have two decades of experience consulting and coaching financially successful families, and consulting, coaching, and training the advisors who serve them.

Note: Legacy Capitals does not provide insurance, accounting, legal, cash management, investment, estate planning, or other financially related licensed services.