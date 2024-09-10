ServiceNow to unlock 24/7 productivity at massive scale with AI agents for IT, Customer Service, Procurement, HR, Software Development, and more

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, today announced its plans to integrate Agentic AI into the ServiceNow platform and unlock 24/7 productivity at massive scale across use cases including IT, customer service, procurement, HR, software development, and more. The forward-thinking approach puts AI to work for people by redefining how AI agents collaborate with employees and customers. Using advanced reasoning and grounded in cross-enterprise data through the Now Platform, ServiceNow AI Agents evolve from the more familiar prompt-based activity to deep contextual comprehension, keeping people in the loop for robust oversight and governance. Available this November, the first use cases for Customer Service Management (CSM) AI Agents and IT Service Management (ITSM) AI Agents are expected to reduce mean-time-to-resolution and make live agents more productive.

Gartner® predicts that “by 2028 one third of interactions with GenAI services will invoke action models and autonomous agents for task completion.”1 With unified, real-time access to enterprise-wide knowledge, tools, workflows, and data on the Now Platform—and the ability to comprehend and interpret context to offer personalized responses and execute action plans—ServiceNow AI Agents will ultimately have the potential to reinvent workflows across the enterprise, from small and specialized tasks like single issue resolution, to running an entire incident response workflow. Guardrails for robust oversight will be built in to help ensure organizations can add the levels of governance they need for their unique business processes.

"ServiceNow is leading the way with its AI platform for business transformation, accelerating employee productivity and enterprise value,” said Jon Sigler, senior vice president of Platform and AI at ServiceNow. “Today, we’re taking a massive leap forward in unveiling our Agentic AI strategy. ServiceNow AI Agents will work autonomously in the background, handling tasks, managing processes, and collaborating with employees rather than just serving them. Because these capabilities will be built into the ServiceNow platform, customers can easily apply AI agents and skills that align with their unique needs.”

ServiceNow also announced the new Now Assist Skill Kit to enhance existing Now Assist AI capabilities. Skill Kit enables organizations to build, test, and deploy custom GenAI skills that fit the needs of their business on the ServiceNow platform, at scale. The announcement complements hundreds of new capabilities unveiled today in ServiceNow’s largest AI release to-date, the Now Platform Xanadu release, which is designed to boost productivity and strengthen collaboration across the enterprise.

Developing custom Now Assist skills and underlying prompts to tailor use cases natively within the Now Platform

With Now Assist Skill Kit, generally available today, organizations can create custom GenAI skills for their specific business needs, as well as when they have a use case that isn’t yet available out-of-the-box with Now Assist AI. Skill Kit allows customers to build, test, and deploy new GenAI skills and their underlying prompts, select models, and assign these skills to applications. Skill Kit connects seamlessly to data and knowledge within the Now Platform for enhanced context and accuracy, and offers powerful options for customization, whether customers choose Now LLMs or want to incorporate third-party or custom LLMs.

Additionally, organizations can assign their custom GenAI skills to AI agents, providing more capacity to help with manual tasks. Custom-built AI agents will be able to learn alongside customers’ businesses, working together with employees to manage workflows end-to-end.

Scaling AI agents on the Now Platform

“Over the past few months, AI agents and agentic workflows' discussions have taken the technology world by storm. Instead of using AI to optimize an isolated business process, AI agents could orchestrate the end-to-end value chain," said Ritu Jyoti, general manager and group vice president, AI and Data Management Market Research and Advisory Services at IDC.

As more powerful models increase AI agents’ ability to reason and act, ServiceNow is putting AI to work to entirely reinvent customer experiences. While resolving issues requires a significant amount of employee attention today, AI agents will have the skills to identify and resolve problems independently, guided by human oversight and aligning with a company’s specific parameters in concert with robust governance and analytics within the Now Platform.

The first ServiceNow AI Agent use cases—Customer Service Management AI Agents and IT Service Management AI Agents—are primed to deliver a boost in live agent productivity with AI agents solving many types of employee and customer issues by comprehending context, intuitively creating a step-by-step process for resolution, and executing on the plan, with approvals where needed from live agents.

In the future, using ServiceNow's multimodal AI, AI agents will be able to pull context from inputs like voice, video, and images and provide personalized, relevant responses, ultimately driving around-the-clock productivity at scale with hundreds of use cases across IT, customer service, procurement, HR, software development, and more. Further differentiation includes the potential for agent-to-agent collaboration, in which ServiceNow AI Agents can work across workflows, collaborating on multi-departmental issues through the Now Platform’s single architecture.

Redefining collaboration between people and AI on the AI Platform for business transformation

ServiceNow envisions a future in GenAI where people act as skilled administrators of an entire team of ServiceNow AI Agents that proactively manage multiple concurrent tasks and end-to-end workflows, supported by an agent-AI interaction layer built into the Now Platform.

This approach, along with the hundreds of innovations introduced with the Xanadu release, signify ServiceNow’s commitment to helping businesses drive more value with AI. With a single data platform that seamlessly integrates people, processes, data, and devices, customers can act with greater speed and scale. Domain specific AI models on the Now Platform are purpose-built for any use case, expanding the possibilities of GenAI across every piece of the business in every industry.

The Now Platform, including new data enhancements such as RaptorDB Pro announced today alongside the Xanadu release, provides the ultra-scale and performance needed for organizations across all industries to manage complex data in one system of action, revolutionizing their operations.

With the combination of ServiceNow’s new Xanadu GenAI innovations, data platform enhancements, and ServiceNow AI Agents, ServiceNow will help customers take AI-powered workflows even further across the enterprise, with massive scalability, connectivity, and personalization for agents, administrators, developers, and customers on the Now Platform.

Availability

Now Assist Skill Kit is available today in the ServiceNow Store.

Customer Service Management AI Agents and IT Service Management AI Agents are expected to be available to customers in November 2024 in limited release, with additional use cases added through 2025.

Additional Information

Read about additional news from ServiceNow today: ServiceNow bolstered its Now Assist GenAI portfolio and added new AI innovations to enhance productivity and employee collaboration. ServiceNow unveiled new data enhancement capabilities to unlock value with ultra-scale and performance. ServiceNow expanded its industry footprint with purpose-built AI solutions for telecommunications, media, and technology; financial services; public sector; and retail industries. ServiceNow released additional capabilities designed to boost collaboration and efficiency for developers, IT teams, and employees.



About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward looking statements” about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to its innovations announced with the Now Platform Xanadu release. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow’s financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

© 2024 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

1 Gartner, Predicts 2024: The Future of Generative AI Technologies, Arun Chandrasekaran, Anthony Mullen, et al., 28 February 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.