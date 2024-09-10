MITER Foundation announces partnership with American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MITER Foundation™, the charitable arm of MITER Brands™, recently announced a multi-year partnership with American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). The two organizations will collaborate with a goal of educating MITER Brands team members on common risk factors and warning signs associated with suicide and providing guidance on how to keep themselves and others safe.

Through AFSP’s Talk Saves Lives (TSL) program, MITER Brands and AFSP will focus on creating a workplace culture that is proactive about mental health. TSL uses healing conversations, engagement opportunities, and other resources to provide participants with a better understanding on this leading cause of death, including the most up-to-date research on suicide prevention, and how individuals can take action in their communities to save lives. MITER has donated $100,000 to AFSP to support this work.

The partnership will also introduce MITER Brands team members to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which provides 24/7 free and confidential support by trained counselors to anyone navigating a mental health or substance abuse crisis, and to anyone supporting someone through one. AFSP will also provide resources to help team members start conversations with those in need, promote encouragement and awareness, and find support for those who have lost someone to suicide. MITER Brands locations will connect with local AFSP chapters in their area for additional opportunities, including awareness events, additional training, and peer-to-peer connection programs.

“Any effort aimed at reducing the stigma surrounding mental health issues, increasing awareness, and ensuring the wellbeing of our employees is something we wholeheartedly support,” said Anthony Kassab, Executive Chair of the MITER Foundation. “We are pleased to partner with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to utilize their resources and expertise to encourage our team members to tell their stories, let others know they are not alone, and encourage those at risk to seek the help they need. By informing more people about the warning signs associated with suicide, our team members are able to spot them sooner and help save lives.”

Formed in 2015, the MITER Foundation was born out of a sense of care and compassion from the MI® Windows and Doors team. Over the years, the MITER Foundation has expanded from local charities to a nationwide presence, partnering with organizations to drive the MITER Brands people-first culture in communities throughout the country.

To kick off the partnership, the organizations created co-branded MITER Brands and AFSP T-shirts to raise awareness about suicide prevention and the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Team members will show their support by wearing their shirts during National Suicide Prevention Week from September 8-14 and posting on social media using the hashtag #MITERSuicidePreventionWeek.

“We are grateful for the MITER Foundation’s commitment to supporting employee mental health,” said Robert Gebbia, AFSP Chief Executive Officer. “By creating an open and supportive workplace that connects employees to suicide prevention resources, MITER Brands is helping to save lives and build a culture that values all people and experiences.”

About MITER Foundation

In 2015, the MITER Foundation™ was founded on the belief that we all have an obligation to help our fellow citizens. The foundation has committees at each of our locations that raise and donate funds for their local communities, as well as three noteworthy causes – veterans’ affairs, children’s wellbeing, and cancer.

About MITER Brands

Founded in 1947, MITER Brands is a residential window and door manufacturer that produces a portfolio of window and door brands for the new construction and replacement segments with an owner-operated, family-first approach. With more than 20 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States, MITER Brands is a nationwide supplier of precision-built and energy-efficient products. Through optimized manufacturing, valued relationships, and dedicated team members coast to coast, MITER Brands instills confidence and drives quality customer experiences. For more information, visit www.miterbrands.com.

About AFSP

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that’s smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok. Media interested in comment on this news are encouraged to fill out this press request form and review AFSP’s Ethical Reporting Tips.