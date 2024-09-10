AlertMedia Launches Visual Intelligence to Help Organizations Navigate Critical Events With Greater Context

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlertMedia, the world’s leading threat intelligence, emergency communication, and travel risk management provider, today announced the launch of Visual Intelligence, a new offering delivering powerful mapping and geospatial analysis tools that maximize visibility into emergencies and other critical events. With AlertMedia Visual Intelligence, organizations can unify disparate data sources, rapidly assess risk potential, and get actionable insights faster—all from a single platform.

“Safety and security teams must have a thorough understanding of critical events to make informed decisions about mitigation strategies, which has become progressively more challenging as the threat landscape intensifies and organizations’ risk exposure grows,” says Christopher Kenessey, CEO of AlertMedia. “With Visual Intelligence, organizations can now see multiple sources of intelligence in one place, giving response teams the context to respond faster with confidence.”

Built using Esri’s industry-leading ArcGIS software, Visual Intelligence provides a unified view of people, assets, threats, and contextual data, along with powerful geospatial analysis tools designed to streamline risk assessments and incident response workflows as critical events develop. Specific capabilities include:

Imported and preset layers: Connect compatible map layers from public sources, leverage pre-loaded maps for weather, disasters, and risk index data, or upload custom layers with relevant company information.

Flexible geofencing: Create multiple custom geofences to monitor points of interest during critical events for highly targeted assessment and response, and easily edit them as situations change.

Custom views and workspaces: Save and retrieve personalized configurations—including data layers and filters for severity, threat category, groups, addresses, and more—to focus on what matters most.

High-performance platform: Process large data sets in seconds with our enterprise-grade map to quickly assess potential risks and inform communication.

Esri ArcGIS layer support: Visual Intelligence also offers the flexibility to import Esri map layers, providing an added benefit for existing Esri customers to maximize the value of their existing geospatial assets, enhancing visualization and response capabilities.

“With Visual Intelligence, AlertMedia delivers a unique set of capabilities making it easier for business leaders to attain a holistic view of their operational environment and potential risks,” said Richard Cooke, Corporate Director, Global Business Development at Esri. “Additionally, Esri customers can seamlessly incorporate their ArcGIS map layers within AlertMedia, ensuring they can fully capitalize on geospatial data. We look forward to continuing our work with AlertMedia and joint customers, enabling them to leverage ArcGIS for enhanced decision-making and response.”

To learn more, register for our upcoming Visual Intelligence Product Tour on October 8, 2024, by visiting: https://www.alertmedia.com/resources/visual-intelligence-product-tour/

GSX 2024 attendees can also see a demonstration of Visual Intelligence at Booth #2849 from September 23-25, 2024.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

About AlertMedia

AlertMedia helps organizations protect their people and business through all phases of an emergency. Our award-winning threat intelligence, emergency communication, and travel risk management solutions help companies of all sizes identify, respond to, and recover from critical events faster and with greater confidence. AlertMedia supports critical communication for thousands of leading businesses—including DHL, JetBlue, Coca-Cola Bottling, In-N-Out, and Walmart—in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.alertmedia.com.