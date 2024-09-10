Shore Capital Partners Announces Formation of Guidant Power

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shore Capital Partners (“Shore” or “Shore Capital”) is pleased to announce the formation of Guidant Power (“Guidant” or the “Company”) with the completion of its first two strategic partnerships with Rozel, LLC (“Rozel”) and BCH Safety (“BCH”). Guidant, headquartered in Chicago, IL, provides electrical safety, reliability, and training services to North America’s leading companies.

“ Shore is excited to welcome Rozel and its co-founders Jeff Kershner and Adam Brooks as the first partnership for our new platform named Guidant Power. Jeff and Adam have established a top-tier business in arc flash services and training, earning an outstanding reputation with their well-known clients,” said Scott Luby, Vice President at Shore Capital and Guidant Board Member. “ Having partnered with nearly 1,000 owners since 2009, Shore Capital’s network, resources, and proven processes enable leaders like Jeff and Adam accelerate growth and participate in building a national platform servicing North America’s blue-chip companies.”

Founded in 2010, Rozel has distinguished itself as an innovative and reliable electrical safety partner for both small and large companies. Based in Ocala, FL, Rozel provides arc flash and NFPA 70 related engineering and training services to leading companies across the United States.

BCH Safety, Guidant’s second partnership, is a national leader in electrical safety, basic electrical skills, and “train the trainer” training. Partnering with Brian Hall and BCH Safety broadens Guidant’s service offerings and serves as the foundation for the Company’s training business.

Guidant is launching with a talented management team led by Chief Executive Officer, Paul Decker, a proven CEO with repeated success growing private equity and venture backed companies. Prior to joining Guidant Power, Paul served as CEO of ABP Induction, a producer of high-powered heating equipment for the global metallurgical industry, now part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Earlier he was President of MST Analytics, a manufacturer of life safety systems, now part of Honeywell.

“ I am excited to partner with Shore, Rozel, BCH, and our extraordinary Board of Directors to launch Guidant Power,” Decker said. “ We are on a mission to create the premier national provider of electrical services focused on safety, reliability, and training. I can’t wait to collaborate with the leaders of North America’s best electrical service and training companies as they join Guidant to help drive this vision forward.”

“ The electrical safety services and training sector is a key focus of Shore’s Industrial Services strategy. We are excited to kick off our platform with Jeff, Adam, Brian, Paul, and Guidant Power, and we are eager to partner with business leaders who share our values and vision for growth,” added Dan Spradling, Lead Partner at Shore Capital and Guidant Board Member.

Guidant and Shore, backed by a world-class Board of experienced electrical industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and founders of its acquired companies, invest in people and processes to accelerate partner company growth. Guidant is actively seeking partnerships with North American electrical safety, reliability, and training providers that share its vision and bring diverse capabilities, talent, and culture. To learn more about partnering with Guidant Power, please visit https://www.guidantpower.com/about-us.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore’s strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2023, Shore received recognition from Inc Magazine as a 4x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook research for being the global leader in Private Equity total deal volume. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has over $7 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

About Guidant Power

Guidant Power, headquartered in Chicago, IL, delivers electrical safety, reliability and training services to North America’s leading companies. The Company’s dedicated experts help you protect your workforce and facilities, ensuring compliance and promoting a safety-first culture. Guidant specializes in arc flash assessments and mitigation studies, coordination analyses, as well as electrical safety, basic electrical skills, and train-the-trainer training programs. Backed by Shore Capital, The Company is supported by a world-class Board of Directors with deep experience in electrical services and private equity. For more information, please visit: https://www.guidantpower.com.