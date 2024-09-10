FreeCast Optimizes DISH Network’s AirTV for National Distribution

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FreeCast is announcing a partnership with DISH Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation, to offer its aggregated streaming software on AirTV 2 and AirTV Anywhere devices to serve FreeCast’s commercial customers with a network-attached broadcast tuner for blending streaming and over-the-air channels. FreeCast’s software will work seamlessly with these devices.

AirTV 2 and AirTV Anywhere models have been optimized to work with the same FreeCast software and broadcast-streaming capabilities as the company's FreeCast Home device unveiled last year. Together this technology brings in live local broadcast channels and integrates them alongside streaming FAST channels, making both channel types available on all devices connected to the home’s network. In addition to hundreds of linear channels, FreeCast features hundreds of thousands of free ad-supported and pay-per-view TV episodes and movies, as well as the ability to create and pay for a consumer-customized DIY TV bundle by combining subscription services.

FreeCast CEO William Mobley discussed the benefits of both companies working collaboratively. “ We had a challenge supplying enough hardware, while DISH had a compatible device but not the FreeCast-like software solution to create that single-source TV experience that customers are seeking. By partnering, we’re better at serving FreeCast customers.”