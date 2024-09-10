Alorica and LoanPro to Revolutionize the Customer Experience in Servicing for Financial Organizations and Portfolio Buyers

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alorica Inc., a global customer experience (CX) leader, has entered into an exclusive partnership integrating LoanPro’s modern lending and credit platform to introduce an all-in-one-solution that allows for more efficient and personalized lending and credit servicing, marking a pivotal moment in the financial industry. This first-of-its-kind collaboration layers LoanPro’s configurable lending and credit platform with the next generation digital loan processing from Alorica’s Systems and Services Technologies (SST), the nation’s leading consumer loan servicer. Coming off the heels of LoanPro’s successful integration with Visa DPS and with an enhanced managed services offering powered by Alorica IQ, the two companies will empower a new wave of card issuers, lenders, and lease providers to modernize their tech stack driving increased operational efficiency while reducing compliance burden and credit risk.

“We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with LoanPro, who shares our commitment to bringing tech-enabled, customer-centric innovation to the market,” said Mike Clifton, Alorica’s Co-CEO. “The key is to forge relationships with best-in-breed partners so that, together, we’re able to deliver a unified, end-to-end solution. We’re focused on driving digital transformation so financial organizations can effectively operate their lending and credit portfolios now and well into the future by staying ahead of their customers’ evolving expectations.”

Together, Alorica and LoanPro provide customers with a comprehensive lending, leasing, and credit platform, capable of creating and servicing any type of loan, line of credit, lease, or credit card. This deal also enables financial services companies to have on-demand customer support, contact center operations, and dispute management services, available in both a blended or managed service model. As a result, financial services companies can enhance operational efficiency, improve customer satisfaction, and maintain compliance with ease.

“This alliance creates a new standard across the credit spectrum,” shared Jay King, Head of Alorica’s SST and President of North America Operations. “When it comes to lending and credit servicing, customers are looking for options that are secure, simple, accessible, personalized, and flexible. Our digital-first approach and blended solution will result in financial brands gaining deeper insights, trust, and loyalty from their customers.”

“Financial organizations seek greater control over their technology stack and third-party partners,” said Rhett Roberts, Co-Founder and CEO of LoanPro. “They are looking for new ways to consolidate vendor relationships and increase visibility by using modern platforms. Through this strategic partnership with Alorica, we are achieving exactly that. We are providing a holistic, best-in-class solution to launch, service, and modernize the lending and credit ecosystem.”

“The financial services industry has never been more competitive,” stated Charles Sweeney, Chief Revenue Officer of LoanPro. “Loyalty risk is at an all-time high. While AI is revolutionizing self-service models for low-consequence scenarios, high-consequence situations still require a human touch. Our collaboration with Alorica solves this for financial services providers. By unifying our modern credit platform with Alorica’s expertise in personal interactions, we address loyalty risk head-on. LoanPro delivers data accuracy, accessibility, and action, which empowers Alorica experts to solve problems instantly for customers. The days of ‘I need to transfer you’ are gone.”

About Alorica

Alorica creates insanely great digital customer experiences at scale. Our team of 100,000 solutionists, technologists and operators partner with global brands and disruptive innovators to deliver digitally charged, tailored interactions customers crave. With a track record of creating long-term loyalty, Alorica brings actionable insights, proven processes and CX leadership that deliver outcomes critical to clients’ objectives, whether they’re focused on digital optimization, customer engagement or market expansion. Our digital practice— Alorica IQ—designs, integrates and optimizes best-of-breed technology solutions across the customer experience to improve service and increase operational efficiency. Systems & Services Technologies (SST), powered by Alorica, is the nation’s third-party servicer of choice for originators and purchasers of consumer assets. Alorica drives CX innovation for the best clients around the globe from its award-winning operations in 17 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit www.alorica.com.

About LoanPro

LoanPro is the market-leading modern lending and credit platform enabling financial organizations to innovate quicker, driving account growth while optimizing operational efficiency. Today, 600+ financial organizations use LoanPro to holistically upgrade their borrower, agent, and back-office experiences. LoanPro’s mission of providing the platform to innovate the future of finance currently is enabled through its composable architecture, allowing lenders to enhance their origination, servicing, payments, collections, all built on the foundation of a modern lending and credit core. Learn more at Loanpro.io.