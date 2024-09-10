Direct-to-Patient Telemedicine Company UpScriptHealth Increases Access to Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) For People with Diabetes Through Expanded Strategic Partnership with Dexcom

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UpScriptHealth, the leading direct-to-patient telehealth company providing new distribution channels for pharmaceutical and medical device brands, announced today that following the success of its GetDexcomRx.com pilot program it is expanding its partnership with Dexcom, the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes. UpScriptHealth now powers telehealth consultations for people with diabetes who visit Dexcom.com.

UpScriptHealth initially developed a unique user flow for the Dexcom pilot program, to accommodate the medical device company’s desire to test various patient pathways. After the pilot proved successful, the new integration of the UpScript platform into Dexcom’s primary website allows people to fill out an online medical questionnaire and connect directly with a healthcare provider about Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems, which require a prescription to use. Dexcom CGMs can be prescribed by UpScript’s specially trained telemedicine providers, with no need for people to leave their homes.

Dexcom CGMs are small, wearable devices that continuously measure and send glucose levels wirelessly to a smart device or receiver, giving people with diabetes real-time glucose data without the need to scan or prick their finger. Dexcom CGMs also offer a suite of customizable and predictive alerts and alarms to help avoid potentially dangerous low and high blood sugar events and a function that allows users to share their glucose data in real time with up to 10 followers.

About 38 million Americans have diabetes and need to carefully monitor their glucose levels on a daily basis. Yet the current healthcare worker shortage has made it increasingly challenging for patients to make in-person doctor appointments and get the care they need, with the average wait to see a new doctor being 26 days. Telemedicine is bridging this gap, significantly increasing access to medical devices, particularly for the 15.8 million Americans living in pharmacy deserts where obtaining medical devices and supplies is uniquely challenging. Ensuring broader availability of CGMs is crucial as studies have shown that patients in rural areas are 31% less likely to have access to these devices, compared to those in urban environments.

“We’re proud to partner with Dexcom to help people with diabetes access the life-changing devices they need in a more convenient way,” said Peter Ax, Founder and CEO of UpScriptHealth. “In many parts of America, local healthcare providers and pharmacies are unfortunately scarce, which means many patients must forgo the treatment they need. Our direct-to-patient telemedicine technology ensures that eligible people across the country can conveniently access medical care and prescription treatments right at their fingertips, and the success of this Dexcom pilot program proves that the CGM market is ready for more telehealth options.”

UpScriptHealth is the company behind the first fully compliant, online prescription in 2002, and has since helped patients access convenient healthcare and more than two million prescriptions. Powered by innovative technology and a telehealth network of hundreds of physicians, UpScriptHealth has forged successful partnerships with dozens of pharma and medtech businesses to streamline access to treatment while lowering costs.

To arrange a telemedicine appointment and learn more about Dexcom CGMs, visit Dexcom.com. To learn more about how UpScriptHealth partners with medical device and pharmaceutical companies to provide new distribution channels and improve patient access to care, visit UpScriptHealth.com.

Since the launch of UpScript.com, the first digital, direct-to-patient platform for prescription medication, the company has delivered care and therapeutics for complex conditions including esophageal cancer, diabetes, migraines, blurry vision, sickle cell disease, and more. UpScriptHealth is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.