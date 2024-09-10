KERV Interactive Partners with VIZIO for Interactive CTV Ad Experiences

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KERV, a leader in video analysis, performance and monetization, today announced a strategic partnership with VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) to expand its interactive connected TV (CTV) advertising capabilities. The partnership aims to create more engaging experiences for viewers, and help brands shorten the path to purchase while building brand awareness, intent and loyalty on CTV.

"We're thrilled to partner and expand VIZIO's capabilities, helping advertisers effortlessly create personalized, interactive campaigns at scale," said Brad Quinn, SVP of Publisher Partnerships at KERV. "Together we are further enhancing VIZIO’s capabilities in interactive advertising, providing brands end-to-end solutions that engage audiences with innovative experiences that deliver performance and conversion. As we continue to innovate, our partnership will help unlock new commerce opportunities and data-driven insights across interactive ads, with an aim to raise the standard for engagement and effectiveness in the industry."

KERV’s AI technology has ingested, analyzed, and processed millions of hours of video content to date, correlating any object within that video to a brand’s desired marketing outcome across CTV, desktop, and mobile devices. Clients can utilize this metadata to power dynamic interactivity, contextualization, and precise targeting opportunities across any screen.

Brands and agencies benefit from fast, turnkey activation, dynamic creative personalization, and increased performance. Layering interactivity into video creative has been proven to increase brand favorability, search intent, and purchase intent by as much as 1.5 times, according to Magna Global. Additionally, customizing QR codes and end frames has increased scan rates by 2-3 times (KERV Internal Data & Benchmarks, 2023).

"At our core, VIZIO’s business has always been based on providing the best possible experience for our customers at home, and delivering richer, more engaging ad experiences,” said Allison Clarke, Head of General Market National Advertising Sales at VIZIO Ads. “Our partnership with KERV allows us to take this even further by leveraging their advanced AI technology to create highly personalized and interactive campaigns.”

About KERV

KERV Interactive is the leader in AI-powered video analysis, performance and monetization. Using patented recognition and correlation technology, our pixel-edge technology captures metadata across every frame in any video, allowing us to identify, analyze and match objects with contextually relevant advertising experiences. These immersive and shoppable solutions empower consumers to learn, explore, and transact through dynamic video, creating deeper relationships and real business outcomes for the world's leading brands and publishers.

For more information, please visit www.kerv.ai.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com