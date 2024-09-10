pixitmedia Integrates Ngenea® Data Acceleration Software Into Nara

GRENOBLE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--pixitmedia, a subsidiary of Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL) specializing in storage and data management solutions for the Media & Entertainment industry, announced that it has integrated its flagship data acceleration platform, Ngenea®, into FilmLight’s Nara media tool. By enabling media professionals to instantly push assets from point A to B directly through the Nara interface, the new Ngenea for Nara plugin maximizes efficiency in moving image content creation, further streamlining workflows for video and film projects, and freeing time for heightened creativity.

pixitmedia is showcasing Ngenea + Nara at IBC 2024 Amsterdam, September 13 – 16, in its booth at Hall 5.H79.

FilmLight, maker of the Baselight grading system, offers Nara to enable integrated media access, streaming and indexing to streamline workflows and enhance collaboration. Managing file access and security is an ongoing challenge that can constrain efficient workflows and storage resource budgets. With Ngenea integrated into Nara, editors, colorists, visual effects (VFX) artists, cinematographers and directors boost productivity across the most demanding use cases in their workflows.

The Ngenea for Nara plugin enables media professionals to orchestrate production assets between sites and storage classes using Ngenea in real-time, avoiding the delays and bottlenecks that impede efficient workflows. It allows users with Nara to push assets to a central facility instantly – or, when Nara is deployed across multiple locations, to move assets in line with the workflow, or following talent across geographies.

“We launched Nara to empower our customers by boosting their efficiency and creativity, and pixitmedia’s Ngenea for Nara plugin fully supports this mission,” said Sam Lempp, Nara’s head of business development. “We’re delighted to be working with pixitmedia on this Nara and Ngenea integration and to be able to offer our customers yet another efficient workflow tool which will further boost their productivity.”

Built on a foundation of pixitmedia’s underlying software-defined storage platform, Ngenea enables customers to accelerate the processing of their data and streamline complex workflows.

Compatible with both on-prem and cloud environments, Ngenea, enables teams to stream in real-time to Nara’s powerful playback engine or for content delivery either internally or to secure sites of collaborators. Users can automate the process of selecting individual shots, and orchestrate media using Ngenea to any of its supported storage targets, including S3 and most NAS filer, without leaving the Nara interface. Working directly in the web browser, media professionals unlock new levels of agility, backed by the low latency performance needed by Nara to stream and encode in real time to a Nara client.

“pixitmedia is committed to doing whatever it takes to support media & entertainment teams in working at peak efficiency with their preferred solutions,” said Eric Baissus, CEO of Kalray, parent to pixitmedia. “The Ngenea for Nara plugin helps media professionals to make the most of their existing technology investments so they can save time, lower costs, and deliver exceptional creative work.”

The Ngenea for Nara plugin is available now from pixitmedia. For more information visit www.pixitmedia.com.

ABOUT NARA

Nara, a FilmLight venture, is an integrated media tool offering a streamlined and sophisticated solution for media access, streaming and indexing. Nara can natively decode and play back a wide selection of media without the need to transcode to proxy files. Its advanced indexing system ensures rapid data retrieval while its streaming engine minimises bandwidth usage. It supports on premise and in the cloud storage, provides unparalleled codec support and guarantees uniform and colour-accurate image presentation – offering a comprehensive, efficient, and consistent media review experience which improves workflows and enhances collaboration.

Nara utilizes the technological foundation and expertise of FilmLight and the proven technology that powers its industry-leading Baselight grading platform. For more information, visit: www.nara.stream

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray is a technology innovator specializing in software and hardware solutions to accelerate data-intensive workflows in Media & Entertainment, High-Performance Computing, and Artificial Intelligence. Our comprehensive product range features Ngenea, a leading data acceleration platform, and accelerated data processing cards for storage and compute.

With Kalray solutions, customers can scale their infrastructures to efficiently meet performance and capacity needs for data-intensive tasks, all without being tied to specific data formats or vendors.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off from the French CEA research lab, Kalray has corporate and financial backing from notable investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors, and Bpifrance. Committed to innovation and excellence, we strive to deliver value to our customers, developers, and the planet through technology and expertise.