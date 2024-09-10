Transition Industries LLC Makes Headway on Pacifico Mexinol, World’s Largest Single Ultra-Low Carbon Methanol Facility

LOS MOCHIS, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transition Industries LLC recently completed a month-long series of public consultation and disclosure meetings in Mexico to share results of its Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIA) for the Pacifico Mexinol project, a 6,145 MT per day methanol production facility near Topolobampo, Sinaloa, Mexico. The voluntary disclosure process aligns with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Environmental and Social Performance Standards and the Company’s industry-leading transparency and stakeholder engagement policies. It was an important milestone for the Project which expects to break ground by early-2025.

The results of the IFC-aligned ESIA, prepared by international sustainability firms RSK Group and SLR Consulting, alongside Mexican environmental consultancy Bustamante + Freyre, do not predict any significant environmental or social impacts as a result of the Project’s sustainable design, innovative engineering and application of risk management measures. The ESIA supplements the 2022 ESIA to Mexican standards which resulted in the issuance of a permit by local authorities in 2023.

The Company’s strategic community investment programming is also progressing, including support for the local indigenous university to complete community opportunity assessments, the signing of local community development agreements, and partnership opportunities geared towards economic development, education and technology.

When it initiates operations, Pacifico Mexinol, is expected to be the largest single ultra-low carbon methanol facility in the world - producing approximately 300,000 MT of green methanol from captured carbon and green hydrogen, and 1.8 million MT of blue methanol annually from natural gas with carbon capture. Furthermore, the Project’s water solution to use municipal wastewater for all water resource needs (eliminating the need to use freshwater or to impact the Bay of Ohuira) will be one of the world’s largest applications of industrial water reuse from municipal effluent.

Pacifico Mexinol is expected to reach Final Investment Decision in 2024 and break ground in early-2025. Commercial Operations are expected to begin in early-2028.

About Transition Industries

Transition Industries LLC, based in Houston, Texas, is a developer of world-scale, net-zero carbon emissions methanol and hydrogen projects in North America to address climate change and promote environmental and social sustainability. Transition Industries has a Joint Project Development Agreement (JPDA) with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, and a Master Services and Marketing Agreement (MSMA) with Macquarie Commodities Trading.