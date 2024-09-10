Whistle Express Car Wash Partners with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® to Advance Children’s Healthcare

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Whistle Express Car Wash, a leading brand in the rapidly consolidating car wash industry, today announced a systemwide partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, a renowned organization dedicated to improving children's healthcare through community-driven efforts.

The donation collection will kick off on Sept. 16 and run through Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3. Donation totals will be tracked and visible at each wash and announced at the end of the campaign. Whistle Express will provide two donation options for both new and existing customers:

Whistle Express App – Donate directly on the Whistle Express app. At any Whistle location – Add a donation to your wash purchase.

These donation features are another component of the string of recent enhancements to Whistle Express’ mobile app, which it announced last month. The growing brand is doubling down on the digital experience, from a rewards program to universal memberships to charitable giving – all in one place.

Since its inception over 40 years ago, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised over $9 billion for 170 children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada by engaging with local communities and businesses in its efforts. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what’s needed most, such as life-saving treatments, healthcare services, innovative research, pediatric medical equipment and family support programs, as well as financial assistance for families unable to afford these services.

“At Whistle, we are deeply committed to giving back to families in the communities we serve,” said Jose Costa, CEO of Whistle Express. “Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals aligns perfectly with our values, and we are honored to support their mission to provide life-saving care and resources to children in need.”

To celebrate the kickoff of the partnership, Whistle Express will host a special activation at two of its 10 new Cleveland locations: 1505 Traveler's Point, Avon, OH 44011, and 2700 Medina Rd, Medina, OH 44256. On September 21, the events will highlight two member hospitals, Akron Children's and University Hospital Rainbow Babies & Children’s. The activation will feature CMN Hospitals’ representatives and local champion families, aiming to engage the community and raise awareness about the impact of donations.

Whistle Express is revolutionizing the car wash category with competitive membership pricing, easy-to-use technology and menu boards, along with free self-vacuum stations, floor mat-cleaning machines, and towels and sprays, all of which deliver a seamless wash experience resulting in a spectacular clean. All locations use state-of-the-art technology that reclaims 85% of the water used in a wash and uses 91% less water when compared with a home wash. Customers can also add affordable and effective treatments – like Rain-X® rain repellent for windshields or Armor All® protectants and sealants – to extend the life of their car’s exterior and protect against bugs, pollen and other elements.

About Whistle Express

With more than 147 locations and counting, Whistle Express leverages technology and innovation to deliver a premium experience that saves customers time, money – and their car’s paint job. Customers can take advantage of the brand’s Unlimited Wash Club Membership Program, plus free supplies and amenities including microfiber towels, vacuums and mat-cleaning stations, to save money while getting their cars squeaky clean. Last year, the Charlotte-based company received a majority investment from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. to fuel its accelerated growth plan. For more information, visit www.whistleexpresscarwash.com.

About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids’ Health, Change the Future. We’ve raised over $9 billion for 170 children’s hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we’re not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what’s needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids’ and families’ minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.

Together, we can change kids’ health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children’s hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.