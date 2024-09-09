Outreach Sales Platform Now Available through Avant, Boosting AI-Driven Workflows and Seller Productivity Worldwide

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outreach, the first and only Sales Execution Platform built for intelligent revenue workflows, today announced the next phase of its partnership with Avant, the premier Technology Services Distributor. Outreach is now available to Avant’s Trusted Advisor network, marking the first time Avant has offered a sales execution platform. Outreach’s AI-powered selling workflows enable Avant’s extensive network of Trusted Advisors to offer a powerful new solution to enterprise customers looking to enhance their sales processes.

The Forrester Wave™: Revenue Orchestration Platforms for B2B, Q3 2024 notes “Outreach is a strong fit for enterprise companies looking to develop advanced engagement capabilities with a vendor willing to partner to meet their future needs.” In the report, Outreach received the highest possible scores across the Advanced Security and Compliance, Range of Analytics Insights, and Third-party Ecosystem criteria, “Outreach’s workflow capabilities allow companies to create sophisticated cadences that can be linked, automated, and assigned to multiple users.”

Empowering Trusted Advisors with Unparalleled Sales Execution Tools

Through this partnership, Avant’s Trusted Advisors—thousands of third-party agents—can now bring Outreach’s industry-leading sales execution platform to new enterprise customer opportunities. Outreach’s platform, renowned for its AI-powered selling workflows and unmatched seller productivity improvements, provides Avant Trusted Advisors with a differentiated story, creating immediate value for their customers.

“Creating and expanding a category requires more than just technology; it requires a community,” said Manny Medina, CEO and co-founder of Outreach. “Our partnership with Avant represents a crucial step in evangelizing the benefits of sales execution beyond the tech world. By bringing Outreach’s platform to a broader audience through Avant’s Trusted Advisor network, we’re not just expanding our reach—we’re elevating the entire category of sales execution.”

A Strategic Move to Revolutionize Sales Execution

As the only Technology Services Distributor to offer Outreach, Avant empowers Trusted Advisors with unparalleled tools to succeed:

Expanding Target Markets: By leveraging Outreach, Trusted Advisors can target enterprise customers significantly to increase their addressable market and unlock new opportunities.

Enhancing Value Propositions: With Outreach's global presence and AI-powered capabilities, Trusted Advisors can offer a compelling, differentiated solution.

Offer Cost-Effective GTM Solutions: Trusted Advisors can offer their customers a truly unique sales execution solution.

Expedited Time to Market: Outreach seamlessly integrates with existing CRM systems and tools, including Zoom and Salesforce, allowing for rapid deployment and faster ROI.

“By integrating Outreach’s platform into our offerings, we are enabling our Trusted Advisors to deliver unprecedented value to enterprise customers,” said Ian Kieninger, CEO at Avant. “The ability to streamline and enhance the entire sales execution process sets a new standard in the industry, giving our clients opportunities to achieve higher productivity and faster revenue growth. This partnership is truly a game-changer.”

Unveiling the Partnership at Avant Special Forces Summit

As part of this collaboration, Outreach is now fully available through Avant as of Q3, 2024. To celebrate this milestone, Outreach is participating at the Avant Special Forces Summit (SFS) in Phoenix from September 9-11. Outreach will be featured in the Customer Experience AI category and attendees will have the opportunity to hear from key Outreach leaders, including:

Manny Medina, CEO of Outreach, speaking on the "CX & AI Objections & Rebuttals" panel at 1 p.m. on September 10.

Angela Garinger, Vice President of Sales at Outreach, discussing "Workflows: The Evolution of Sales" at 1 p.m. on September 11.

For additional information on Outreach’s partner program visit our site.

About Outreach

Outreach is the first and only Sales Execution Platform built for intelligent revenue workflows. Built on the world’s largest foundation of customer interactions and go-to-market team data, Outreach gives teams the tools they need to design, execute, and continuously improve a revenue strategy that is disciplined, achievable, and optimized for every stage of the customer journey. The world’s most effective revenue organizations, including Cisco, Okta, SAP, Siemens, and Verizon use Outreach to power workflows, put customers at the center of their business, and win in the market. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.