Osivax and KM Biologics Enter Exclusive License Option Agreement for Broad-Spectrum “Universal” Influenza Vaccine in Japan

LYON, France & KUMAMOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Osivax, a biopharmaceutical company developing vaccines to provide broad-spectrum protection against highly mutating respiratory viruses, and KM Biologics Co., Ltd., a leading vaccine manufacturer in Japan, today announced a license option agreement granting KM Biologics an exclusive license option to develop, manufacture and commercialize Osivax’s broad-spectrum “universal” influenza vaccine candidates for the Japanese market. Osivax will receive an upfront payment for the execution of the license option agreement and, upon KM Biologics exercising the option, Osivax will be entitled to an additional upfront payment, payments upon achievement of several development and regulatory milestones, and tiered royalties per candidate. Financial details of the license option agreement have not been disclosed.

“We highly value the opportunity to collaborate with KM Biologics, an experienced and established influenza vaccine developer and manufacturer in Japan. This presents an exciting opportunity for us to expand the reach of our broad-spectrum ‘universal’ influenza vaccine candidates to a country that is at the forefront of seasonal and pandemic flu prevention,” said Alexandre Le Vert, CEO and Co-Founder of Osivax. “The license option agreement underscores the potential of our oligoDOM™ technology to generate T-Cell vaccines capable of providing universal protection against current and future influenza strains on a global scale.”

“We are impressed with the innovative potential of Osivax’s broad-spectrum ‘universal’ influenza vaccine candidates and oligoDOM™ technology,” commented Toshiaki Nagasato, President and Representative Director of KM Biologics. “This license option agreement opens the possibility for us to utilize KM Biologics’ capabilities, partnerships, and extensive market knowledge to bring Osivax’s novel influenza vaccines to Japan. The opportunity of this new approach to meeting the diverse needs in the influenza vaccine market will further improve vaccination rates and better control influenza disease burden, contributing towards the enhancement of the public health.”

About Osivax

Osivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its novel, self-assembling nanoparticle platform technology, oligoDOM™, to develop transformative, first-in-class pan-respiratory virus vaccines generating superior T-cell responses in addition to strong and sustained B-cell responses. The company is establishing proof of concept with its broad-spectrum “universal” influenza vaccine candidate, OVX836, which is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials with over 1,200 volunteers tested and encouraging efficacy proof of concept data. Osivax’s ambition is to develop a pan-respiratory virus vaccine to prevent all strains of influenza and all variants of Covid-19 in one single shot. The company will expand into other infectious disease indications through combinations and collaborations worldwide.

For further information: https://osivax.com/

About KM Biologics

KM Biologics is a pivotal member of the Meiji Group’s pharmaceutical segment. The company specializes in research, development, manufacturing, and supply of human vaccines and blood plasma products, as well as in newborn screening, and has been committed to enhancing the public health over 78 years history including its predecessor. The company has a proven track record of delivering a variety of high-quality vaccines and is a top manufacturer of the seasonal influenza vaccine in Japan. The company has been prepared and committed to, in the event of an influenza pandemic, supply vaccines to 57 million people.

For more information, visit https://www.kmbiologics.com/en/.