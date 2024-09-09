Northside Hospital Forsyth and Georgia Urology First in World to Offer Next-Generation, AI-Powered Treatment of Enlarged Prostate

Dr. Kriteman Performs the World's First Aquablation Using Hydros AI-Enhanced Technology. Dr. Lewis Kriteman performs the first-ever second-generation Aquablation using AI-enhanced robotic technology known as Hydros. Hydros enhances the visualization and precision of an already safe and effective BPH/enlarged prostate procedure.

Dr. Kriteman Performs the World's First Aquablation Using Hydros AI-Enhanced Technology. Dr. Lewis Kriteman performs the first-ever second-generation Aquablation using AI-enhanced robotic technology known as Hydros. Hydros enhances the visualization and precision of an already safe and effective BPH/enlarged prostate procedure.

CUMMING, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PROCEPT BioRobotics Thursday (Sept. 5th) announced that Northside Hospital Forsyth in partnership with Georgia Urology is the first in the world to offer Aquablation® therapy with the new HYDROS™ Robotic System. This next-generation platform is set to revolutionize the treatment for men suffering from benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), commonly known as an enlarged prostate. The new AI-powered robotic system offers a clinically proven solution to provide significant, durable relief from BPH symptoms while preserving sexual function and continence across prostates of all shapes and sizes.

BPH is an unfortunate reality of aging for millions of men and impacts urinary function, making it difficult to urinate and fully empty the bladder. Common indicators that a man may be experiencing BPH are the need to urinate immediately or urgently, urinating more often than normal and urinating frequently throughout the night. Without timely treatment, BPH can lead to severe health issues such as permanent bladder or kidney damage, bladder stones and incontinence. One in two men ages 51-60 have BPH1 and 99% of men say BPH impacts their quality of life.2 The standard treatment option today is surgery, but this has been shown to impact sexual function and continence.

Aquablation therapy was designed to offer a minimally invasive and effective solution for BPH, minimizing the need for men to choose between safety and efficacy. Aquablation therapy is unique in its use of real-time, ultrasound-guided, robotic-assisted waterjet technology, allowing surgeons to create a personalized treatment plan that precisely targets which prostate tissue to remove and which to preserve. With this tailored approach, the system accurately removes problematic tissue while safeguarding critical anatomy.

Dr. Kriteman, partner and a leading urologist at Georgia Urology, was the first surgeon in the world to perform the procedure using the HYDROS Robotic System. Dr. Kriteman is a nationally recognized BPH expert and one of the most experienced surgeons globally in Aquablation therapy.

“BPH is a widespread condition that severely affects the quality of life for many men over 50,” said Dr. Kriteman. “The opportunity to offer Aquablation therapy with the HYDROS Robotic System is a significant advancement for our patients. This next-generation system, combined with our extensive experience, allows us to provide more effective relief from BPH symptoms while better preserving sexual function and continence—outcomes that are often challenging to achieve with traditional treatments. With this technology, men can truly reclaim their lives.”

The HYDROS Robotic System represents the next evolution in the delivery of Aquablation therapy. Leveraging insights from over 50,000 procedures, HYDROS features FirstAssist AI™ treatment planning, advanced image guidance, robotic resection and a streamlined workflow. HYDROS is designed to improve efficiency, enhance surgeon and staff experience and deliver a more accurate and consistent treatment plan for better clinical outcomes.

The Northside Hospital health care system is among the top prostate and urologic cancer programs in Georgia, while Northside Hospital Forsyth has performed more Aquablation procedures than any other U.S. hospital.

"Northside Hospital’s investment in the most innovative equipment and specially trained urologists, such as Dr. Kriteman, has enabled us to achieve extraordinary milestones like this one,” said Amy Fischer, director of surgical services at Northside Hospital Forsyth. “We are committed to providing our patients with the most advanced, minimally invasive treatment options available for any urologic condition."

The clinically proven procedure integrates next-generation ultrasound imaging and digital cystoscopy to provide the surgeon with a multi-dimensional, detailed view of the entire prostate, enabling personalized treatment planning tailored to each patient’s unique anatomy. Utilizing a heat-free waterjet, the robot executes the surgeon-defined treatment plan to remove obstructive tissue while protecting critical anatomy. This enables efficient and predictable waterjet resection, standardizing the operative experience across a wide range of prostate sizes and shapes.

Aquablation therapy is backed by 5-year clinical data demonstrating significant durable symptom relief while preserving sexual function and continence across prostates of all shapes and sizes.

For more information on Aquablation therapy, visit aquablation.com.

About Northside Hospital

The Northside Hospital health care system is one of Georgia’s leading health care providers with five acute-care hospitals in Atlanta, Canton, Cumming, Duluth and Lawrenceville and more than 300 outpatient locations across the state. Northside Hospital leads the U.S. in newborn deliveries and is among the state’s top providers of cancer care, sports medicine, cardiovascular and surgical services. For more information, visit northside.com.

About Georgia Urology

Georgia Urology is one of the largest urology practices in the Southeast. Our team of more than 80 providers, many of whom are recognized as Top Doctors and Centers of Excellence, are leaders in treating urologic issues in men, women, and children, with specialists in treating urologic cancers and kidney stones. Our offices are conveniently located in over 25 locations across metro Atlanta. Georgia Urology continuously pioneers’ advancements in urologic care by employing state-of-the-art technologies, top performing provider teams, and innovative treatments to achieve the best possible outcomes. For more information, visit gaurology.com.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. Its HYDROS™ Robotic System is the next-generation, AI-powered platform for Aquablation® therapy, a BPH treatment clinically proven to deliver significant, durable symptom relief while preserving sexual function and continence in prostates of all shapes and sizes. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, including numerous clinical studies and peer-reviewed publications that support the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

1 Roehrborn, CG, Rosen, RC. Medical therapy options for aging men with benign prostatic hyperplasia: focus on alfuzosin 10 mg once daily. Clinical Interventions in Aging 2008:3(3).

2 Data on file at PROCEPT BioRobotics.