Southern California Edison and Ford Team Up to Reward Electric Vehicle Customers for Supporting the Grid

ROSEMEAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ford Motor Company electric vehicle owners and lessees in Southern California Edison’s (SCE) service area now have the option to be compensated for assisting the electric grid during peak periods of energy demand. Ford is the first major U.S. automaker to facilitate customer participation in SCE’s Emergency Load Reduction Program (ELRP), one of the utility’s ongoing efforts to enhance grid resilience that also advances vehicle grid integration (VGI).

Ford’s support of the ELRP (through Olivine, Inc., which administers distributed energy resources) demonstrates the growing importance of coordinated actions by the automotive industry and utility companies to support grid resiliency as millions of electric vehicles enter the U.S. market. Ford is offering electric vehicle customers participation in ELRP through its California Power Response program.

California Power Response will take advantage of Ford’s managed charging solution and is expected to provide a valuable source of load reduction in times of peak demand, which benefits the grid — and customers — while paving the way for future innovations in energy management and grid interaction. Electric vehicle drivers in Ford’s California Power Response program will earn $1 per kWh of energy reduced during peak grid events, creating financial incentives never before possible with gas-powered vehicles.

“The future of the two-way grid is now. The electric industry has been preparing infrastructure and systems to take advantage of vehicle-to-grid integration, and a lot of hard work on all sides is now making that a reality,” said Steve Powell, president and CEO of SCE. “Ford’s support of the ELRP will show how EVs can make the grid more resilient. The ELRP incentivizes EV drivers to send power from their car battery to the grid when it is needed most.”

“Becoming the first U.S. automaker to participate in the ELRP program through Ford’s California Power Response program is another example of Ford maximizing every benefit possible for our electric vehicle customers,” said Bill Crider, senior director, global charging and energy services, Ford Motor Company. “Electric vehicles can deliver cost savings through incentives provided by leading utilities such as Southern California Edison, and current vehicle-to-home and near-future vehicle-to-grid services open even more benefits to customers, the electric grid and communities at large.”

Ford and SCE are working with Olivine as the formal participant in the VGI component of the ELRP. Olivine’s role is pivotal to managing the seamless integration of EV charging into the ELRP, allowing for real-time adjustments and optimized charging strategies that align with grid needs.

“Olivine is proud of our long history of empowering consumers to align with grid needs. Our partnership with Ford is an exciting illustration of what can be accomplished when we work toward the future together,” said Beth Reid, CEO of Olivine.

As VGI technologies mature, SCE will continue prioritizing customer needs through ongoing collaboration with vehicle manufacturers, charging station providers and VGI aggregators. For more information on SCE’s Emergency Load Reduction Program and how businesses and residents can participate, please visit elrp.sce.com.

Eligible Ford EV drivers can apply for the California Power Response program here: www.ford.com/grid/capr.

About Southern California Edison

An Edison International (NYSE: EIX) company, Southern California Edison is one of the nation’s largest electric utilities, serving a population of approximately 15 million via 5 million customer accounts in a 50,000-square-mile service area within Central, Coastal and Southern California.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 175,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.