Rapid Finance Announces Integration With Q2’s Digital Banking Platform to Provide Small Business Lending Solutions

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rapid Finance, a leading small business financing platform specializing in providing customized solutions, today announced its integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform and its participation in the Q2 Partner Marketplace. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services. Through this integration, Rapid Finance can now offer their small business financing solutions via the Q2 Digital Banking Platform, enabling a seamless, secure and API-driven experience for customers.

The Q2 Partner Marketplace, which is part of the Q2 Innovation Studio solution, allows banks and credit unions to provide their customers and members with innovative applications all within their digital banking solution. The integration will allow financial institutions to offer flexible financing options and fast access to working capital, including small business loans, sales-based financing and business lines of credit.

“Rapid Finance’s robust financing products will empower Q2’s clients to offer services tailored to meet the specific needs of their business banking customers,” said Will Tumulty, CEO of Rapid Finance. “We are pleased to be a part of the Q2 Partner Marketplace and to help even more small businesses gain access to essential working capital through the banks and credit unions that serve them.”

Rapid Finance’s integration with the Q2 Digital Banking Platform enables financial institutions to complement their existing commercial offerings with custom funding solutions to better serve small business clients, create new revenue streams and support their local communities.

To learn more about Rapid Finance and the Q2 Innovation Studio Partner Marketplace Program, please click here.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institution and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

About Rapid Finance

Since 2005, Rapid Finance has been supporting the growth and success of small businesses across the U.S. Powered by a thoughtful combination of technology, speed and deep industry expertise, Rapid Finance provides modular, flexible and scalable financing solutions to small businesses, as well as Lending-as-a-Service solutions customized to meet enterprise clients’ needs. Learn more at www.rapidfinance.com.