Rockwell Medical Announces Product Purchase Agreement with Leading At-Home and Acute Care Dialysis Provider

WIXOM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockwell Medical, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: RMTI), a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products to dialysis providers worldwide, today announced a product purchase agreement with the leading at-home and acute care dialysis provider in the United States (the "Customer"). Under the terms of the agreement, Rockwell Medical will supply the Customer with the Company's liquid acid RenalPure® and liquid bicarbonate SteriLyte®, both of which will be packaged in either the Company's four-per-case packaging for larger dialysis settings or two-per-case packaging for smaller acute care and at-home care settings.

"This customer has a leading patient-centric care model that addresses the increasing demand for technological advancements in the dialysis space," said Tim Chole, Chief Commercial Officer at Rockwell Medical. "The underserved at-home hemodialysis segment presents an exciting evolution, offering patients an alternative to traveling, in many instances, several hours, multiple times a week to receive their life-sustaining hemodialysis treatments. We are pleased to be this Customer's preferred provider domestically and internationally for liquid acid and liquid bicarbonate hemodialysis concentrates products. Additionally, we are proud to support this Customer's vision to transform the dialysis experience for patients and make dialysis available anytime, anywhere."

Rockwell Medical's convenience pack includes two 1-gallon pre-mixed containers of one of the Company's hemodialysis concentrates products, RenalPure or SteriLyte, offering a number of advantages for home patients, caregivers, healthcare providers, and acute facilities including easier handling and streamlined workflow. For more information, visit www.rockwellmed.com/hemodialysis-products.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. Rockwell Medical's mission is to provide dialysis clinics and the patients they serve with the highest quality products supported by the best customer service in the industry. Rockwell is focused on innovative, long-term growth strategies that enhance its products, its processes, and its people, enabling the Company to deliver exceptional value to the healthcare system and provide a positive impact on the lives of hemodialysis patients. Hemodialysis is the most common form of end-stage kidney disease treatment and is typically performed at freestanding outpatient dialysis centers, hospital-based outpatient centers, skilled nursing facilities, or in a patient’s home. Rockwell Medical's products are vital to vulnerable patients with end-stage kidney disease, and the Company is relentless in providing unmatched reliability and customer service. Rockwell Medical is the second largest supplier of acid and bicarbonate concentrates for dialysis patients in the United States and has the vision of becoming the leading global supplier of hemodialysis concentrates. Certified as a Great Place to Work® in 2023 and 2024, Rockwell Medical is Driven to Deliver Life-Sustaining Dialysis SolutionsTM. For more information, visit www.rockwellmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as, "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "could," "can," "would," "develop," "plan," "potential," "predict," "forecast," "project," "intend," "look forward to," "remain confident," “are determined,” “are on track,” “are resolute in our vision,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward looking statements. There can be no assurance that Rockwell Medical will become the leading global supplier of hemodialysis concentrates. While Rockwell Medical believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Rockwell Medical's SEC filings), many of which are beyond our control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those risks more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as such description may be amended or updated in any future reports we file with the SEC. Rockwell Medical expressly disclaims any obligation to update our forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.