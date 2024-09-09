Hyliion Awarded US Government Contract for Game-Changing KARNO Generator for the US Navy

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) ("Hyliion"), a developer of sustainable electricity-producing technology, has been awarded a $15+ million contract by the Office of Naval Research (ONR) to develop its groundbreaking KARNOTM generator for Navy ships and stationary power applications.

Upon successful validation and demonstration, the Hyliion KARNO generator could be used as a power system in future platforms, providing US Naval operations with scalability and flexibility while significantly reducing maintenance, emissions, and fuel consumption.

"At Hyliion, we are dedicated to delivering innovative power generation solutions that prioritize our customers' need for efficiency and reliability,” said Thomas Healy, Founder and CEO of Hyliion. "This new partnership with the ONR is a testament to the performance and potential of our KARNO generator technology. We're incredibly proud to contribute to the future of the US military and help them achieve their power generation goals."

The KARNO generator is an innovative linear generation system powered by heat and enabled by 3D metal printing. Its hermetically sealed architecture, with only one moving part per shaft, is designed for maintenance-free operation over long running hours. The generator’s efficiency, low maintenance, and quiet operation make it ideal for powering naval vessels.

This contract aligns perfectly with the ONR's strategic objective to leverage advanced technology for reducing carbon footprint and enhancing operational efficiency. The KARNO generator is highly versatile, providing adaptable power solutions to meet the unique demands of US Naval operations in maritime environments. Similarly, with its flexibility and form factor, the KARNO generator can potentially meet additional US Defense needs for reliable power in stationary applications without compromising on economics and emissions footprint.

About Hyliion:

Hyliion is committed to creating innovative solutions that enable clean, flexible and affordable electricity production. The Company’s primary focus is to provide distributed power generators that can operate on various fuel sources to future-proof against an ever-changing energy economy. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and with research and development in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hyliion is initially targeting the commercial and waste management industries with a locally deployable generator that can offer prime power as well as energy arbitrage opportunities. Beyond stationary power, Hyliion will address mobile applications such as vehicles and marine. The Company aims to offer innovative, yet practical solutions that contribute positively to the environment in the energy economy. For further information, please visit www.hyliion.com.

About the Office of Naval Research (ONR):

The Department of the Navy’s Office of Naval Research provides the science and technology necessary to maintain the Navy and Marine Corps’ technological advantage. Through its affiliates, ONR is a leader in science and technology with engagement in 50 states, 55 countries, 634 institutions of higher learning and nonprofit institutions, and more than 960 industry partners. ONR, through its commands, including headquarters, ONR Global and the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C., employs more than 3,800 people, comprising uniformed, civilian and contract personnel.

