Beacon Announces Acquisition of Chicago Metal Supply & Fabrication

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN), the leading publicly-traded wholesale distributor specializing in roofing, waterproofing and related exterior products, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Chicago Metal Supply & Fabrication, Inc. (“Chicago Metal Supply”) located in Chicago’s Hanson Park neighborhood.

Founded in 2011, Chicago Metal Supply is a family-owned business, specializing in custom architectural sheet metal fabrication. With expertise spanning commercial, residential and historical restoration, the skilled team includes artists, design experts, and technicians who utilize cutting-edge machinery to deliver visually stunning and accurate metalwork. “We are pleased to be joining forces with the Beacon team in Chicago to support our dedicated employees and long-standing customers. Expanding our catalog and bringing digital platform options will enhance our ability to deliver top quality service to customers who have trusted us for over a decade,” commented Alina Bosak, President of Chicago Metal Supply.

“The Bosak family has built a well-respected architectural sheet metal fabrication business that thrives because of their professionalism, attention to detail and imagination. They genuinely care for their customer’s projects and have great pride in the results. This acquisition is yet another example of our growing metal solutions capabilities. We heartily welcome the Chicago Metal Supply team and look forward to bolstering our commercial and residential metal offerings throughout the region with our joint skills and talent,” commented Larry Augello, Beacon’s Regional Vice President, North Central.

Beacon continues to drive above market growth via footprint expansion through acquisitions. Beacon exceeded its Ambition 2025 revenue and shareholder return targets in 2023 and continues to advance on achieving its full Ambition 2025 plan.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a publicly-traded Fortune 500 company that distributes specialty building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 570 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 7 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of nearly 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and service capabilities to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire project lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+®, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.