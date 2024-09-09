e.l.f. X Tinder Turn Up the Heat with New Collaboration Inspiring Singles to ‘Face the First Date’

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--e.l.f. Cosmetics and Tinder are disrupting the dating game with a new collaboration inspired by the relationship between self-expression and confidence when creating new connections. The e.l.f. x Tinder “Put Your e.l.f. Out There” Vault collection introduces new product innovations from e.l.f. with exclusive features and limited-edition beauty must-haves designed to ditch any first-date jitters.

The collaboration is a perfect match, integrating e.l.f.’s passion for beauty with Tinder’s unrivaled access to new possibilities.

A recent study** found that over 1 in 3 (35%) of surveyed singles see first dates as the perfect opportunity to experience new makeup looks, making this collaboration a natural fit for those eager to explore fresh looks while sparking new connections.

“e.l.f. and Tinder are kindred spirits, united in our commitment to self-expression and empowerment. Together, we create a constellation that further fuels our community’s confidence,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “Finding a like-minded partner like Tinder is non-negotiable in our collaborations. We draw inspiration directly from the pulse of our communities and translate it into bold action. Knowing 80% of singles in the study said having a get-ready routine impacts their confidence on a first date, we created products to help them feel like their most empowered selves.”

“Confidence is key when sparking new connections. Your bravest, funniest, most-charming self shines through when you look and feel your best,” said Melissa Hobley, Chief Marketing Officer at Tinder. “The majority of Tinder users are 18-30 years old, so working with their favorite beauty brand was a no-brainer. Nearly half (46%) of surveyed singles saying they notice when their date has spent time on their appearance. So, together with e.l.f., we’re proud to empower more singles to embrace all the pre-date butterflies, the optimism, and even a bit of the nerves so that they can face the first date with a confidence born from bold self-expression.”

The collection includes confidence-boosting makeup products to help singles face the first date. Embodying a perfect match between e.l.f.'s signature boldness and Tinder’s mission to inspire real connection by making dating fun and easy, the limited-edition kit delivers on e.l.f.’s commitment to the community by offering premium products at an extraordinary value.

The e.l.f. x Tinder “Put Your e.l.f. Out There” Vault collection ($45/£45) includes:

Tinder Box: Lip Trio featuring two nourishing lip oils and a mini lip liner in a custom tin

All Slick No Ick: Face Primer

Set-Uationship: Setting Mist

Flame Changer: Makeup Bag

The It’s a Match!™ Stick Lippies are a new innovative product featuring single-use lipstick matches for convenient application. It’s a Match!™ Stick Lippies ($4/£4) and Tinder Box Lip Trios ($18/£18) are available separately from the Vault in very limited quantities.

In addition to the product collaboration, the brands have created a comedic campaign video that shows how a bold look can help with pre-date nerves and inspire confidence. Capturing the trials and spirals of modern dating woes, the video features television personality and social-media influencer Harry Jowsey as a dreaded first date scenario.

These red-hot, limited-edition beauty products will be available at elfcosmetics.com and eflcosmetics.co.uk – in the U.S. and U.K. – beginning Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 9 am PT/5 pm BST, while supplies last.

Beauty Squad members in the U.S. and U.K. will also have the chance to receive exclusive access to Tinder Gold for $1/£1 for the first-month of their subscription, giving them unlimited Likes, access to Passport™, the ability to view who Likes them, and more. Eligible Beauty Squad members can claim this deal in their Beauty Squad dashboard under “Rewards” to have a unique redemption code delivered via email, while supplies last.***

This collaboration will also be available for the first time via DashMart, a new type of fulfillment platform and store brought to you by DoorDash that offers businesses a new channel to reach customers. Availability will be in select US cities, fueling accessibility for the community with same-day delivery in Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Manhattan, San Diego, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Las Vegas and San Antonio. To find the DashMart nearest you, visit https://www.doordash.com/sdl/dashmart

About e.l.f. Cosmetics

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. Cosmetics, our global flagship brand, makes the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face by bringing together the best of beauty, culture and entertainment. Our superpower is delivering universally appealing, premium quality products at accessible prices that are e.l.f. clean, vegan, double certified with Leaping Bunny and PETA, and Fair Trade certified. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com

About Tinder

Launched in 2012, Tinder® revolutionized how people meet, growing from 1 match to one billion matches in just two years. This rapid growth demonstrates its ability to fulfill a fundamental human need: real connection. Today, the app has been downloaded over 630 million times, leading to over 97 billion matches, serving approximately 50 million users per month in 190 countries and 45+ languages - a scale unmatched by any other app in the category. In 2024, Tinder won four Effie Awards for its first-ever global brand campaign, “It Starts with a Swipe™”.

Tinder is a registered trademark of Tinder LLC.

*Piper Sandler Taking Stock With Teens® survey spring 2024

**The research was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Tinder and e.l.f. , with 4,001 single daters, aged 18+ across the UK and the US. (2,000 & 2,001 respondents respectively) between 08.27.2024 – 09.02.2024. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.

***Beauty Squad members eligible for the Tinder Gold promotion must be 18+ and a resident of the United States or United Kingdom. Tinder premium membership will renew at full price until canceled. Subject to availability. Certain restrictions apply. See [https://tindergold.splashthat.com] for Tinder Voucher Terms.