The Official NIL Collective of Rice University Athletics, South Main Collective lands NIL Partnership with Atlanta-Based Supply Chain Platform, Freightro Inc.

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The South Main Collective has announced a partnership with the innovative supply chain optimization platform, Freightro, Inc. to benefit Rice University athletes through NIL opportunities.

When Rice’s business sponsors and fans utilize the Freightro platform to optimize their commercial shipping needs, Freightro will contribute a portion of the proceeds to South Main Collective to grow the NIL fund for Rice University athletes. Additionally, Freightro will select three Rice athletes to utilize in the company’s advertising efforts to shippers and brokers via social media.

“This partnership is at the core of NIL with college athletes and businesses bringing value to each other, and it is well-aligned to benefit Rice athletes,” said South Main’s GM, Bobby Bramhall. “Freightro Founder, Matt Costello, played baseball at the highest levels collegiate and professionally. He understands NIL and the value college athletes bring to his company, their institutions, and their futures, on and off the field.”

About South Main Collective (www.SouthMainCollective.com)

South Main Collective is the official NIL collective of Rice Athletics. Founded and operated by four former Rice letterwinners, the collective is an independent organization that serves Rice athletes in all sports. South Main Collective will work with the Athletics Department, sponsors, and fan base to facilitate NIL opportunities that position athletes for brand development, wins on the field and court, and an enhanced university experience. South Main Collective will also help to prepare Rice athletes for life after college through professional development and networking opportunities.

About Freightro, Inc. (www.Freightro.com)

Freightro provides Manufacturers with the first web-based application to fully automate all aspects of multi-modal freight management and allows them to feel confident they are being offered the strongest rates in any market. Freightro’s collaboration technology gives shippers the ability to build targeted networks while enabling shippers and receivers to solve any freight related problem with unmatched speed and accuracy.

“Our business has become a lot more efficient and we have seen a 17% decrease in freight spend since switching to Freightro. Our account managers will be receiving a larger Christmas bonus this year!”

- Daniel Click, CEO of DRC Industries

To engage in this opportunity, reach out to South Main Collective and/or Freightro.