Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Partners with No Kid Hungry to Combat Childhood Hunger This September

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the fast-casual+ restaurant brand that serves fresh flavors and good vibes is once again teaming up with Share our Strength and No Kid Hungry to support their ‘Food is the Most Important School Supply’ campaign.

Now through September 29, guests who make a $2 donation to No Kid Hungry at participating Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations will receive a coupon for a free OG Taco or Primo Baja Taco* on their next visit, through Oct. 15, 2024.

"Access to nutritious food is essential for every child's success, and initiatives like Fuzzy’s Taco Shop’s help make that possible," said Allison Shuffield, managing director of corporate partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "By working together, we can ensure that more kids have the meals they need to learn, grow, and thrive every day."

“September is Childhood Hunger Awareness Month, and we’re proud to continue our support of No Kid Hungry and our shared goal to ensure that every child has access to the food they need to thrive,” said Paul Damico, President of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “At Fuzzy’s, we believe that hunger is something that no child should have to worry about, and we’re inviting our guests to join us in making a difference. Together, we can help make sure that no child spends their school day hungry.”

Fuzzy’s OG Tacos, which put Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on the map, are crafted with unique ingredients like scratch-made garlic sauce and feta cheese, served with a choice of proteins, including shredded chicken or brisket, grilled steak**, grilled shrimp and more. The special combination of flavors continues to create new Fuzzy’s fans with every bite.

From the Primo Baja menu, guests can enjoy the signature Baja Fish Taco, an authentic creation featuring beer-battered and fried cod topped with shredded cabbage, house-made cilantro-lime crema, pickled red onions, and finished with Fuzzy Dust, cilantro, and a lime wedge for a burst of flavor. The Margarita Shrimp Taco and the California Heat Taco are also favorites from the culinary-inspired Primo Baja menu.

In addition to their craveable tacos, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop serves up a wide variety of delicious Mexican dishes, including their famous queso and all-day breakfast. Fuzzy’s also offers a full bar where guests can enjoy signature drinks served in frosted 18-ounce schooners, including a selection of draft beers, classic frozen and rocks margaritas, and the iconic Beerita.

*The Free Taco coupon is valid for one free OG Taco or Primo Baja Taco, excluding Quesabirria Tacos, through October 15, 2024. Donations must be made in-restaurant at participating Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations. The offer is not redeemable with online or delivery orders and cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions.

**Not available at all locations.

To stay updated on the latest offerings and promotions, follow Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. As of June 30, 2024, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop franchise operations consist of 124 restaurants across 17 states in the United States, along with one company-owned restaurant in Texas. For a full list of locations, visit www.FuzzysTacoShop.com.

About Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Founded in 2003 in Fort Worth, Texas, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® is a fast-casual+ restaurant serving Mexican favorites. The laid-back atmosphere pairs perfectly with signature tacos, famous chips and queso, and icy-cold beverages always served at a chill price. As of June 30, 2024, 40 franchise groups operated 124 Fuzzy's restaurants in 17 states within the United States and one company-owned restaurant in Texas, totaling 125 restaurants. Additionally, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop was ranked a Top Food Franchise, Top Franchise for Culture, and Top Multi-Unit Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Business Review, recognized in Franchise Times "The Top 500 Issue" in 2022, Entrepreneur’s 2021 Franchise 500 Ranking and Nation’s Restaurant News #10 "Fastest Growing Chains" of 2018. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Pasadena, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN). For franchising information, visit www.MyFuzzys.com.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Pasadena, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries and franchisees, supports and operates restaurants under the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP®, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® brands. As of June 30, 2024, these three brands consisted of close to 3,600 restaurants across 18 international markets. Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world and in 2022 expanded into the Fast Casual segment. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website located at www.dinebrands.com.

