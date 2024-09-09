Planet Selected for NASA Commercial SmallSat Data Acquisition (CSDA) Contract to Continue Providing Earth Observation Data

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced its Planet Federal subsidiary was selected for the NASA Commercial SmallSat Data Acquisition Program (CSDA) On-Ramp1 Multiple Award contract in order to provide commercial data in support of the agency’s Earth science research.

The fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contract has a performance period through Nov. 15, 2028. The maximum potential value of the multiple-awards under the IDIQ, cumulatively among all contractors selected, is $476 million.

Planet has been a proud member of the CSDA program since its inception. Through this contract with Planet Federal, the company has the opportunity to continue providing NASA with its industry-leading PlanetScope imagery and the ability for NASA researchers to access additional Planet products, including continued access to Planet’s robust archive. Using data from Planet’s constellation of hundreds of Dove satellites, PlanetScope images the Earth in high-resolution daily – and has collected more than 2,700 images on average for every point on Earth’s landmass. Through the CSDA program, this data has been utilized across a wide range of applications, including monitoring climate change, biodiversity loss, disaster responses, and more.

“Planet and NASA have a long history of collaboration, particularly since our founding team – myself included – got our starts there. NASA pioneered the use of commercial data to support pivotal research that has advanced climate science, glaciology, and more – and it is this spirit of leveraging space and human ingenuity to improve life on Earth that informs Planet’s mission to this day,” said Will Marshall, co-founder and CEO of Planet. “We’re proud to continue building this legacy and making Planet data available to researchers across the country through our ongoing partnership together, and are excited to expand on this important work for another four years to come.”

The CSDA program is a cost-effective means to complement the suite of Earth observations collected by NASA and other agencies, as well as international partners, with improved spatial resolutions, increased temporal frequencies, and other novel capabilities to unlock emerging scientific research to better understand our changing planet and drive more actionable decisions.

About Planet

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 1,000 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) or tune in to HBO's ‘Wild Wild Space’.