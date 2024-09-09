Spire Global Awarded $3.8 Million NOAA Contract for Satellite Weather Data

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, was awarded a $3,832,500 contract from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to provide radio occultation (RO) data for a one-year period from September 18, 2024 to September 18, 2025.

The Company's near-real-time RO data consists of vertical profiles of atmospheric measurements, including pressure, humidity and temperature, that can reach all points of the globe. The data will be used for NOAA’s operational weather forecasts, space weather models and climate research, among other applications.

“From the ultimate vantage point of space, our satellites are able to provide unique data sets to improve weather prediction, contribute to climate research, and ultimately, protect lives and prevent the loss of property,” said Mike Eilts, general manager of Weather & Climate at Spire Global. “Our continued work with NOAA speaks to the power of government partnership with the commercial satellite industry to improve weather forecasting.”

The award is part of an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with a $59 million ceiling for NOAA’s Commercial Weather Data Program's Radio Occultation Data Buy II.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has nine offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg, Germany and Singapore. To learn more, visit spire.com.

