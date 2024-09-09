Attentive Partners with Pogoseat to Deliver Seamless Fan Experiences With Text-to-Buy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Attentive, the AI-powered SMS and email marketing platform, today announced a new integration with Pogoseat, a mobile ticketing solutions platform for live-event experiences, to provide fans a seamless way to purchase event tickets via SMS. This integration combines Attentive’s robust marketing platform capabilities with Pogoseat's turnkey text-to-buy functionality into one, unified SMS program that maximizes message performance for brands.

SMS marketing boasts open rates of 98%, making the channel highly effective for last-minute ticket purchases. Utilizing personalized and simple calls-to-action, SMS allows brands to move ticket inventory to the channel where fans are already engaging in for news updates, game day promos, and more. By enhancing the buying experience with Pogoseat’s seamless purchase flow, brands are able to drive incremental sales by promoting unsold tickets to fans on the highest engagement channel, SMS.

“ Consumers are hungry for live event updates and promotions, posing a valuable opportunity for brands to reach out with the right message at the right time,” said Amit Jhawar, CEO of Attentive. “ We’re fortunate enough to partner with over 40% of major professional sports teams. This partnership with Pogoseat enables our joint brands to tap into the immediacy of SMS while leveraging the power of Text-to-Buy ticketing—making every touchpoint an opportunity for a better fan experience that drives incremental revenue.”

Attentive is the highest-performing SMS platform, with patented list growth tools, reliable deliverability, enterprise-grade compliance, and suite of AI features that increase conversions and customer retention. Attentive AI helps brands deliver true one-to-one personalization that will be further enhanced with ticket buying through Pogoseat. Sports and entertainment brands use Attentive as the center of their fan engagement strategy, delivering real-time offers, news alerts, and exclusive content directly to consumers’ mobile devices.

Pogoseat, a certified partner of all major ticketing providers, has pioneered Text-to-Buy in the live events space, building out use cases for last minute ticket purchases, seat upgrades, student rush programs, and more. Joint brands can now utilize Pogoseat’s functionalities within their Attentive SMS program—the same channel used for all their marketing communications—streamlining all subscriber interactions and creating a better overall fan experience.

“ Partnering with Attentive is an exciting step forward for both companies,” said Kiran Patel, CEO of Pogoseat. “ Pogoseat's Text-to-Buy unlocks new opportunities for clients by allowing them to capture revenue instantly, turning mobile engagement into immediate transactions. This first-of-its-kind integration further cements Pogoseat's commitment to innovation in the ticketing industry and aligns perfectly with our goal to make ticket purchasing as seamless and efficient as possible.”

" As a client of both Pogoseat and Attentive, I couldn't be more thrilled about the integration,” said Todd Pollock, SVP and Chief Ticketing Officer of Vegas Golden Knights. “ Combining Pogoseat's seamless ticketing solutions with Attentive's powerful communication platform means we can now engage with our fans more effectively than ever. This integration allows us to reach fans in real-time with personalized updates, ticket offers, enhancing their event experience while driving sales. We're excited about the endless possibilities this collaboration brings and can't wait to see the positive impact it will have on our business."

About Attentive

Attentive® is the AI-powered SMS and email marketing platform that delivers unparalleled messaging performance on the channels that matter most. Infusing intelligence at every stage of the consumer's purchasing journey, Attentive empowers businesses to achieve hyper-personalized communication with their customers on a large scale. Leveraging AI-powered tools, a mobile-first approach, two-way conversations, and enterprise-grade technology, Attentive drives billions in online revenue for brands around the globe. Trusted by over 8,000 leading brands such as CB2, Urban Outfitters, GUESS, Dickey’s Barbeque Pit, and Wyndham Resort, Attentive is the go-to solution for delivering powerful commerce experiences for consumers with the brands they love.

To learn more about Attentive or to request a demo, visit www.attentive.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), or Instagram.

About Pogoseat

Pogoseat® builds innovative ticketing technologies on behalf of sports teams, ticketing systems, live-entertainment venues, artists and promoters. Its purpose built solutions, proven methodologies, and best practices are designed to drive incremental revenue, fan experience and provide more flexibility to fans. Its white-labeled solution enables fans to purchase last-minute tickets, upgrade seats, unique VIP experiences, ticket subscriptions, premium hospitality tools. Pogoseat’s suite of applications allows fans to improve their live entertainment experience and provides teams & venues a platform to increase fan engagement, monetize unused inventory and gather data that can be used to enhance the fan experience and sell additional tickets. Pogoseat is partnered with professional & collegiate sports teams as well as select concert & theater venues. Pogoseat is also integrated with back-end ticketing systems, creating a turnkey solution that automates the ticket-buying process.