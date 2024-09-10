Quickline enhances rural connectivity across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire with Adtran Mosaic CP

WILLERBY, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adtran today announced that Quickline has deployed its Mosaic CP and software-defined access hardware to bring full-fiber connectivity to rural regions in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. Using Adtran technology, Quickline is rapidly expanding its network into areas previously overlooked by other service providers. Quickline’s subscribers can now access fast and reliable broadband, enabling them to work from home, stream high-definition content, leverage remote educational opportunities and much more. The new network also benefits the community by providing a wide range of local businesses and schools with access to reliable high-speed services.

“At Quickline, we’re committed to providing ultra-fast connectivity to those in rural areas who need it most. Fiber is considered the gold standard for good reason. Reliable and future-proof, it opens up a world of possibilities for subscribers, and it’s also proven to be a major driver of job creation and economic growth,” said Darryl Petch, CTO of Quickline. “Adtran’s flexible fiber access technology enables us to give residents the connectivity they need to thrive in a rapidly digitizing world. Together with Adtran, we’re leveling up rural areas across the North of England and unleashing a great deal of untapped talent and potential in the process.”

Adtran’s open, flexible and future-facing solutions enable Quickline to create a highly efficient hybrid network that seamlessly blends with its existing fixed wireless access hardware. Mosaic CP unlocks control and management functions from individual network elements, streamlining and enhancing service delivery. Adtran’s compact and power-efficient SDX 6320 and 6330 Series of software-defined optical line terminals deliver the industry’s highest service scale to cost-effectively support the growth of Quickline’s new XGS-PON network. And Adtran’s SDX 631q optical network terminals are being harnessed at the customer premises to deliver reliable and secure fiber connectivity into homes.

“Lighting up fiber optic networks in rural areas always has a positive and lasting impact on quality of life. That’s why we’re proud to be supporting Quickline in its mission to bring high-quality connectivity to Northern England’s underserved communities. Our open and programmable access technology is enabling the people of these areas to thrive in the digital age,” commented Stuart Broome, GM of EMEA sales at Adtran. “Our scalable and future-ready solution is ideal for the challenge of extending high-speed connectivity to these hard-to-reach locations. It empowers Quickline to boost community growth and open up new horizons for the people of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.”

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

